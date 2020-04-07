Coach Parrish Reflects On Inaugural Season Of Football At North Central

(Story originally appeared November 21st, 2018)

By: Kent Hutchison

PIONEER – With the first year of tackle football in the books at the Junior High level, Head Coach Don Parrish has had a few moments to take a breath and assess what’s next for the football program at North Central. Recently he took the time to share how he landed at North Central, and what lies ahead for the future of the football program.

With 30 years’ experience as an assistant coach, at six different schools, one might think that Parrish was nearing the end of his career. However, when asked what lead him to North Central, it’s obvious Parrish still has the desire to coach football, and more specifically be the head coach for several more years.

“I was an assistant football coach for 30 years and wanted to be a head coach. I heard that North Central was starting a football program. I thought that it would be a great opportunity for me to put my own stamp on a program…to really truly start a program from the ground up.”

That’s exactly what Parrish has done! In the 30 years that Parrish has coached, he feels blessed to have worked some great coaches. He specifically pointed to his time spent with former area coaches Jerry Buti, Ken Brandon, and Mike Wetzel. Parrish noted that Brandon was a huge influence on him.

“Ken Brandon was my high school position coach and then I was lucky enough to coach with him at Defiance and Wauseon. He taught me a lot when it came to coaching football because of his 40 years in the profession. He was one of the closest coaching assistants I got to work with when I got into coaching and we became very good friends as well.

Ken was a big influence and teacher of the game for me. I still talk to him frequently on the phone for advice.” When asked to reflect on not only his first year as head coach, but also the inaugural season of football at North Central Parrish shared.

“This first year has gone about as I have figured it would. I knew there would be a lot of hard work to be done and challenges along the way. The biggest hurdle has been building a positive culture of having and playing football each and every day.”

“But both the parents and players have trusted me in the process, while accepting my challenge to create a football culture of dedication and hard work that will make the school and community proud. The positive I’ve taken away from this season is how hard these players have worked to get better as football players and how they have stuck together to earn their first win ever when we won at Evergreen.”

With year one now history, Parrish outlined what’s next for the program. “Continue to work with the 7th Graders who are coming back next year. We need to get them into the weight room during the winter and spring. We want them to get stronger and faster. I hope we can get our numbers up into the 20’s.”

“We had 11-12, 7th Graders who will be returning next year and maybe we can get a couple more out who did not play, but are interested now that we have a team. I hope we can get at least 12 of the current 6th Graders to come out for the team as well.

Since the master blueprint calls for one more year at the junior high level, then transition to both JV and JH teams in 2020, Parrish was asked what the plan was for the future high school players, especially those incoming freshmen that have one season under their belts.

“At this time we have no plans for next year’s freshmen except to have them lift in the weight room and do the conditioning program. There is an OHSAA rule that prohibits 7th and 8th graders from practicing with High School players. At this point the only thing that can be done with the older players interested in playing football is to get them in the weight room to get them stronger and faster to play football beginning in 2020.”

No design would be complete without including the younger players as well. When questioned regarding the elementary program, Parrish shared what the opportunities were this year. Our youth program includes students in grades 3rd – 6th.

They played in a flag football league in Archbold. There are six players on the field at a time for each team. North Central had two teams in 3rd-4th grade level and two teams in the 5th-6th grade level. There was about 18, 3rd–4th grade players and around 19, 5th-6th grade players.

These players learned the fundamentals of throwing, catching, maneuvering and running the football while getting a strong understanding of teamwork that is needed in playing football. These grade levels are having fun while learning the skill sets of football.”

With year one complete, and a plan in place for next year, Parrish was asked to reflect on year one, specifically if any changes were warranted? “Other than wishing we had won more games, but I think all coaches feel that way unless they go undefeated, I wouldn’t do anything different.”

“I think the boys played hard and gave me their all. It takes time for them to get accustomed to me and me to them. By the end of the season I felt we were figuring each other out. The players did everything I asked of them, they practiced hard and left it on the field. I feel it was a good season for a first-year program.”

Along with getting to know their players, any great coach wants to have an influence on the team that will leave a lasting impression not only on but off the field as well. Parrish explained his intended message.

“I feel the players learned about building a football culture at North Central. Doing what it takes to become a football player fulltime. They learned the time commitment that it takes to become a good football player.”

“I always told them that football is like life, the physical and mental work they put in for football is how you need to make it in life. You have other people who you need to be accountable to and responsibilities you have to get done if you want to be successful. It is not always the wins or losses that determine your success in football or life; but how you get there by your work, determination, and dedication.”

Finally, with history being made in the inaugural season of football at North Central, the coach was asked what he will remember most about the year. “The biggest memory that I will take away from this first season is the support that has been shown; especially by the school administration and the parents. All these people have been awesome!”

“They have supported me and the players since the first day I was introduced as the head coach. We have had great attendance and support at games. That’s a great feeling as a coach and for the players. There is great excitement for football here at North Central.”

Obviously Parrish hopes this year was just the beginning of a long and successful tenure at North Central. He believes they have a solid foundation in place, and great things are in store in the next five years and beyond. It should be interesting to follow the program over that time and see what the future holds. Please stay tuned!