Colin Shipley Hangs On To Win Second Of Season At Oakshade Raceway

PHOTO BY FREEZE FRAME PHOTOS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COLIN SHIPLEY … Winner of the DIRTCAR UMP Late Model Feature. This was Colin’s 2nd feature win of the season.

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH (July 4, 2026) – Colin Shipley’s right rear tire held just long enough to earn him his second DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature win of the season at Oakshade Raceway as part of an exciting night of racing that also featured exhibition races with the Vintage American Race Cars.

Terry Rushlow started on the pole of the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model main event and got the lead over defending track champion Devin Shiels at the start.

Shiels pressured Rushlow early in the race for the lead. A couple of caution periods in the first six laps kept the field tight.

On lap 11, McClure, Ohio’s Colin Shipley took the lead from Rushlow. Rushlow would regroup and challenge Shipley once again for the race lead before fading back while working through lapped traffic.

Apparent flat tires would take out a couple of the front runners. Shiels slowed while battling for second and retired to the pits, and shortly after, Rushlow slowed on the track and brought out the caution flag on lap 20 before also heading back to the pits.

With damage to the right rear quarter panel that appeared to be rubbing the tire, race leader Colin Shipley had to be a little concerned as well.

Rushlow’s problems moved Kyle Moore up to the second position. Moore arrived late after qualifying and started eighth in the feature, but second was the best he would be able to do after Shipley was able to hold him off the final handful of laps.

Things could have ended up a lot differently for Shipley. Just after taking the checkered flag, Shipley’s right rear tire let go, but it held just long enough for him to earn the victory.

Carter Murday had a nice run to finish behind Moore in third after starting ninth. Jake Rendel and Josh Corkwell were the rest of the top five finishers.

Other than one early caution, the Speedy Graphics Sportsman feature ran clean and green all the way to the finish. The green 06 car of Jarrett Rendel started on the pole and the driver out of Adrian, Michigan, led the entire distance to pick up his first feature win of the season.

Chris Williams gained four positions from the start to end up second, with Sam Estes finishing third. Point leader Dylan Jessen also climbed four positions to end up fourth, with John Gamber finishing fifth.

Wauseon, Ohio’s own Brad Eitniear started on the outside of the front row of the Dominator Super Stock feature and got the advantage over pole-sitter Alex Krall at the start.

Eitniear didn’t look back and led from flag to flag to earn his first feature win of the season over Josh McNicol, Scott Hammer, point leader Mason Luttrell and JR Gooden.

The compact feature event was the grand finale of the night, with Holgate, Ohio’s Ryan Okuley winning his third feature event of the season, which has him on top of the Compact point standings.

Okuley started on the outside of the front row and quickly took command. The 2024 Compact champion, Jason Deshler, finished second, followed by Geoff Wasnick, James Stamper and Peyton Hovis.

Oakshade Raceway hosts the biggest event of the season this Saturday, July 11, with the 29th Annual Birthday Race featuring the DIRTcar UMP Summer National Late Models ($10,000 to win) penultimate event, along with the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals ($1,500 to win) and the Dominator Super Stocks ($550 to win).

Gates will open at noon on Friday, July 10, for fans and teams that wish to camp out overnight.

Everyone through the gate on Friday must purchase a ticket or pit pass to Friday’s event. On race day, gates will open at 10 a.m. with the pits open to general admission until 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., you must have a pit pass to remain in the pits. Hot laps and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. with racing starting shortly thereafter.

Adult general admission (ages 12 and up) will be just $20, ages 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are free. Pit passes will be $35.