Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – 2 Out Of 3 Don’t Get It

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

Who do we blame for putting Thanksgiving in late November? We just about finish the Thanksgiving leftovers, and we have to prepare the Christmas dinner. Really!

There are 12 months in the year, and many do not have a major holiday. Why not move Thanksgiving to June or August, or even October? I looked it up and guess what?

It was the politicians who did it. Good ol’ Abe Lincoln first officially established it, and FDR finalized it as the 4th Thursday in November. What were they thinking? That’s rhetorical…be nice.

I spent my first career in retail. And I can say without a doubt that sticking two major holidays that close together hurts business.

Especially my decorative home division. We’d have to change all the signs from Thanksgiving to Christmas sales over the holiday. Then, I’d have to have everyone change the Christmas sign headers to “White Sale” the day after Christmas because the towels and linens traditionally went on sale in January.

I’d bet many reading this have never even heard of January White Sales. They were a staple of retailing since 1878 but have faded into the column of “past glories”.

But enough reminiscing. Putting these two holidays together hurts us. The “season” is just too hectic. It becomes too easy to forget the “why” of Christmas.

Truthfully, that has already occurred. The lead-up to Christmas has become so commercialized, the holiday itself is now strongly about family and friends and not Jesus. The sharing of gifts is an act of celebration, but what they symbolize has gotten completely lost.

90% of Americans celebrate the holiday, but the majority (60%) of them do not associate it with the birth of our Savior. Let me repeat that…90% of Americans celebrate the holiday, but almost 2 out of 3 do not associate it with the birth of our Savior.

And the gift-giving aspect is not about remembering the Gift of His Son to the world, as the Angels announced that first Christmas. It’s just a way to tell others you care about them. It totally misses the mark. (which by the way is the definition of the word “sin.”)

Part of me feels like I’m wanting us to close the gate after the proverbial horse has already run away. The other part of me understands the prophetic nature of my calling. It is never too late to declare Jesus. As we know, a light shines brighter in darkness.

What can you and I do to help reverse this trend? First, start at home. De-clutter our own lives during this month. Decide to focus on what God has done rather than on the merchandising of the season. Have daily devotionals with our spouses and children about the Christmas story.

Have a time of focused prayer at our family parties, gatherings, and dinners. Set up a nativity scene.

Second, focus on serving others. Maybe volunteer at a toy give-away or a community Christmas dinner, or a food give-away. Take something special to a family in need. Instead of expensive gifts for your family, give that money to a ministry.

Let’s face it, for most of us over 18, we need little or nothing for Christmas, but what about those in the Homeless Shelter, or Dad’s Place Church, or the toy drives?

Finally, pray for the lost. Those 2 out of 3 who don’t understand the importance of Christmas. Those hurting during this season of joy. Those who are too busy to focus on Christ.

Most of all, let’s keep the joy of God in our hearts.

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.