Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Had Enough?

By: Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

Life is hard. Demanding. Unfair. Heartbreaking. Time demands and the expectations of others are draining. Non-stop criticism and complaints wear you down.

In our made-up little worlds, we enjoy a smooth path lined with pleasure and satisfaction. Happiness and harmony. If any conflict arises, it won’t last long. But that’s not the world any of us live in, is it?

Even the strongest believer with the greatest faith in God can feel like he’s had enough. It happened to Moses. If it can happen to him, it can happen to you.

“The rabble with them began to crave other food, and again the Israelites started wailing and said, ‘If only we had meat to eat! We remember the fish we ate in Egypt at no cost—also the cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions and garlic. But now we have lost our appetite; we never see anything but this manna!’” (Numbers 11.4-6).

After everything Moses had done for these people, all he heard from sunup to sundown was whining and complaining. They found something wrong everywhere and let Moses know about it. There never seemed to be an end. Now they’re at it again.

“Moses asked the Lord, ‘Why have you brought this trouble on your servant? What have I done to displease you that you put the burden of all these people on me? Did I conceive all these people? Did I give them birth? Why do you tell me to carry them in my arms, as a nurse carries an infant, to the land you promised on oath to their ancestors? Where can I get meat for all these people? They keep wailing to me, “Give us meat to eat!” I cannot carry all these people by myself; the burden is too heavy for me. If this is how you are going to treat me, please go ahead and kill me—if I have found favor in your eyes—and do not let me face my own ruin’” (Numbers 11.10-15).

Moses had had enough. He’s at the end of his rope. He’s had enough of these people and their non-stop whining.

I don’t know a husband or wife, parent, pastor or elder, supervisor at work or employee, or anyone in a position of authority who hasn’t felt the same way at one time or another.

No matter how much they love God and love their spouse, children, etc., there are times they question their sanity for not running away from all the expectations, complaints and criticism.

In this latest crisis in Moses’ life, God tells him he is going to provide meat for a whole month, “until it comes out of your nostrils and you loathe it” (Numbers 11.20).

But Moses is so beat down he doubts God. “But Moses said, ‘Here I am among six hundred thousand men on foot, and you say, “I will give them meat to eat for a whole month!” Would they have enough if flocks and herds were slaughtered for them? Would they have enough if all the fish in the sea were caught for them?’” (Numbers 11.21-22).

One thing Moses always had going for him was faith in God. He knew God would do what he said. He always had, and he knew he always would. But now he’s wavering. Now he’s not so sure.

That’s what discouragement does to us. It can turn believers into doubters, and strong leaders into quitters.

But God wasn’t befuddled. “The Lord answered Moses, ‘Is the Lord’s arm too short? Now you will see whether or not what I say will come true for you’” (Numbers 11.23).

It was as if God took Moses by the shoulders and gently shook him out of the daze of discouragement that had blinded him to the power of God he had seen so many times before.

The situation hadn’t changed. But Moses had. Your situation probably won’t change either. You’ll still have rebellious children who constantly test the boundaries and your love. You’ll still rub elbows with jerks at work. You won’t be able to avoid people who constantly complain and criticize.

There is nothing you can do about that, but there is plenty you can do. You can choose to love and pray for the difficult people you run into every day.

You can keep your eyes on God and believe he has a purpose in all the bedlam surrounding you. And when you don’t think you can take anymore, you can talk to God. He’ll give you perspective and show you what to do.

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.