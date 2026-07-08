Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Freedom Of Religion

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

The Civil War with England actually started on April 19, 1775, with the Battles of Lexington and Concord. It took until July 4, 1776, for the American colonies to write and agree upon our Declaration of Independence from England.

Later, March 4, 1789, The Constitution of the United States of America was ratified. Giving us the outline of how America would operate as a government.

Two and a half years later, on December 15, 1791, it would be amended by what we call the Bill of Rights. As important as our battle for independence was, the real freedoms we appreciate today come from these first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

The first amendment was “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

We hear a lot about freedom of the press and freedom of speech but before them is the freedom of religion.

It is not the government which has the disposition and power to grant these protections and rights—they are derived from our Creator.

It seems imperative to remember that “Freedom of Religion” is not a man-made invention. It has biblical precedent as a right that precedes and even supersedes human government.

Humanity is endowed with religious freedom by its creator. And if religious liberty is not supplied by human hands, it should not be infringed upon by men.

Then there is the political foundation for these inalienable rights our constitution speaks of. In 1215 AD the Magna Carta proclaimed: “First, we have granted to God and by this our present Charter have confirmed on behalf of us and our heirs forever, that the English Church is to be free and is to have her rights in full and her liberties unharmed.” In other words, the Church is to be, remain, and always be free from governmental interference.

Our American government (Federal, State, and local) cannot prohibit churches from forming, nor can it prohibit them from meeting, nor can it prohibit them from exercising their beliefs.

It doesn’t matter if we agree with how churches operate or what they believe, they are free to do it. Just like a newspaper such as this one can print what it desires, regardless if what it prints is liked or not.

These are called essential or inalienable rights—the fundamental right of each individual to live according to his or her faith and beliefs. They are built into our form of government.

But, for them to be protected, “those who feel accountable to God have a responsibility to live upright lives of service to God and our fellowmen, to obey the law, and to be good citizens, neighbors, and friends in all we do.

As we do so, ordinary citizens and governmental officials alike will be more inclined to see the value of religion and to respect the basic principles that allow us to freely live it.

There is no better demonstration of the great benefits associated with religious liberty than for devoted members of various faiths who feel accountable to God to model principles of integrity, morality, service, and love.

As others see the goodness of individuals and families—goodness that is founded in strong faith and character—they will be much more likely to speak up in defense of the religious freedoms that allow us to be who we are.” (Quinton l. Cook)

In my words: if we live as true Believers in Christ, the others will gain a great appreciation for how we live and what we add to society. Maybe today’s trends away from religious freedom are somehow based on our own failure to live as Christ lived?

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.