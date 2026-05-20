Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – God Is Fiercely Ptotective

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

Sometimes Jesus makes an illustration that we need to really think about. One of those is found in Mark 9:37-38 and 42. “He took a little child whom he placed among them.

Taking the child in his arms, he said to them, “Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me.”…

“If anyone causes one of these little ones—those who believe in me—to stumble, it would be better for them if a large millstone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea.”

He began the story with a child but ended it with the child representing anyone who believes in him, especially any new believer or someone easily swayed or someone who is vulnerable. Anyone who needs protection from predators both spiritual and physical would be covered here.

If anyone causes them to stumble which means anyone leading them off course in their faith walk or wounding their child-like faith, or manipulating them or shaming them or burdening them with a bunch of Do’s and Dont’s that wear them down ought to watch out.

Jesus expects the “least of these” and “the little children” to be protected and if someone harms them, he says it would be better for them to be drowned than face his judgment of their actions. God is fiercely protective of the vulnerable.

Look at how angry he got at his own disciples when they tried to push the children out of the way in Mark 10:13-16 “People were bringing little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them, but the disciples rebuked them.

When Jesus saw this, he was indignant. He said to them, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.

Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” And he took the children in his arms, placed his hands on them and blessed them.”

“Indignant” means a strong, righteous anger or displeasure caused by sin, injustice, or spiritual callousness. It is often described as “righteous indignation” or a godly hatred for evil. Jesus expresses his righteous anger at his own disciples for misusing their authority.

But the warning also includes us: No one should dare to interfere with a vulnerable person’s access or relationship with God.

Have you ever used the Bible as a weapon? Guilty! Have you ever gotten angry because a new believer wasn’t growing as fast as you thought? Guilty!

Have you ever made fun of someone who is spiritually more immature than you? Guilty! Have you ever argued scripture with someone? Guilty! Have you ever gloated over the moral failure of a church leader? Guilty!

Our spiritual life is relational and anyone who interferes with that relationship is guilty and needs to seek forgiveness. My expectation is that list would include me, and you and nearly all of us.

Very few of us are spiritually mature enough to try to help the little ones before judging their actions. Yet, that is exactly what Jesus is telling us to do.

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.