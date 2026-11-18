By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

“Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Truly I tell you, it is hard for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven.

Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.’” (Matt. 19:23-24).

I’m glad I’m not rich! I know people who are rich. Probably none of them are the top 1 percenters we hear about, but they are worth seven to eight digits. I admit, I’m not poor, but I’m much nearer the bottom than the top of Americans.

Then it hit me. By the world’s standards, I am rich. As a matter of fact, by world standards, those in poverty in America are rich.

Dollar for dollar, 96.5 percent of Americans have incomes above the world’s average income while only 3.5 percent earn less than the world’s average. And, remember, average means there are a lot of people below that level.

So, now that verse becomes personal. It is hard for me…and you… to enter the Kingdom of Heaven because we are burdened with our wealth. Our wealth can easily become an idol that we would rather serve than bow before God.

Jesus’ comment really shook the disciples. In their culture, wealth meant you had God’s favor. So Jesus was saying that being well-to-do is not a sign of God’s blessing. Even worse, it was actually a hindrance to going to Heaven. To them, that made no sense.

And, if we’re just a slight bit honest, we kind of think the same. Rich people appear blessed above those who struggle financially.

So, what are our takeaways? First, being rich is not an evidence of God’s blessing. Second, being rich like us is a hindrance to being saved.

What did the apostles get from the lesson? Confusion. It went against their cultural understanding. And it made them fear for their own souls.

(V25, 27) “When the disciples heard this, they were greatly astonished and asked, ‘Who then can be saved?’… Peter answered him, ‘We have left everything to follow you!

What then will there be for us?’” In other words, we are poor because we left everything behind to serve you and now it looks like we’ll get left out of the rewards we are counting on.

V26 “Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’” Camels can’t fit through the eye of a needle but God can redeem those whom he chooses.

And more than just redeem, he can bless in ways no one would understand. V28-29 “Jesus said to them, ‘Truly I tell you, at the renewal of all things, when the Son of Man sits on his glorious throne, you who have followed me will also sit on twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.

And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or fields for my sake will receive a hundred times as much and will inherit eternal life…’”

There it is. All summed up. If it is hard for you to surrender your god of wealth for fear you will lose out, have no fear. God will return whatever you sacrifice for his Kingdom. And so much, much more.

And, don’t forget, the conversation was about wealth, wealth comes in all kinds of packages, i.e., family, health, reputation, good looks, intelligence, whatever you value that might keep you from following God.

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.