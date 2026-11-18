By: Steve Wilmot

Edgerton, Ohio

If I toured your basement and garage, I bet I’d find dozens of unfinished projects. Ventures you began with every intention of completing that ended mid-task.

You got bored. The project was harder than you thought. A new one moved to the head of the line after you watched a home improvement channel on TV or strolled through Hobby Lobby.

You stored it with your other unfinished projects, planning to get to it… later.

Jesus talked about a far more consequential unfinished project many believers fall into. He identified it when a fellow told Jesus he intended to follow him, but he had something to do first. “I will follow you, Lord; but first let me go back and say good-by to my family” (Luke 9.61).

Unlike the four fishermen, he didn’t up and leave his business and his family to follow Jesus. Or like Matthew, who immediately dropped a well-paying career to follow Jesus.

For this fellow, the adventure seemed so exciting, but he hesitated. There’s no evidence elsewhere in Scripture he even took a step across the starting line. Another noble project left unfinished.

Jesus made his opinion clear on this subject. “Jesus replied, ‘No one who puts his hand to the plow and looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God’” (Luke 9.62).

Jesus warned him (and us): finishing is more important than starting. It’s a serious thing to decide you will follow Jesus, and then not follow through. Any time you say, “but first” or “I’m gonna take a break for a while,” you’re looking back. Any delay, timeout, or interruption is looking back.

The Greeks created a unique race for their Olympic games. The winner was not the athlete who finished first. It was the runner who finished with his torch still lit.

Jesus wants finishers. Speed is not the thing; endurance and staying power are.

In Finishing Strong, Steve Farrar cites research that reveals only one in 10 believers who start their faith journey stick it out and finish strong. The nine limp across the finish line—if they finish at all. They have their reasons, but the bottom line is they quit.

Let’s not pretend following Jesus has no distractions—things that seem more valuable and attractive than Jesus. Let’s not make believe there are no risks and frightening situations which will tempt us to scuttle the whole Jesus thing.

The fact is, it’s downright hard to follow Jesus. Grueling to keep on all the way until the end. Someone wrote, “It is important to start right, but it is imperative to end well.”

The only way to finish despite distractions that allure you, dangers that scare you, and hardships that challenge you is to keep your eyes on the finish line and the joy awaiting you on the other side. That’s how Jesus did it.

“Do you see what this means—all these veterans cheering us on? It means we’d better get on with it. Strip down, start running—and never quit! No extra spiritual fat, no parasitic sins. Keep your eyes on Jesus, who both began and finished this race we’re in.

Study how he did it. Because he never lost sight of where he was headed…he could put up with anything along the way: Cross, shame, whatever… When you find yourselves flagging in your faith, go over that story again, item by item, that long litany of hostility he plowed through. That will shoot adrenaline into your souls!” (Hebrews 12.1-3, MSG).

1. Get rid of everything that hinders. What are they in your race?

2. Fix your eyes on Jesus. He not only began his race; he finished. Study how he did and do what he did.

3. Regularly remind yourself of the joy and rewards that await you at the finish line.

My prayer for you is you’ll be able to say what Paul did at the end of his life. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing” (2 Timothy 4.7-8).

Don’t look back. Keep pushing ahead. Let nothing stop you. Finish strong.

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Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.