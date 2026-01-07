Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – My Epiphany

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

“After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem and asked, ‘Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews?

We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.’ When King Herod heard this he was disturbed, and all Jerusalem with him. …He sent them to Bethlehem and said, ‘Go and search carefully for the child.

As soon as you find him, report to me, so that I too may go and worship him.’…On coming to the house, they saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him.

Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh…When they had gone, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream. ‘Get up,’ he said, ‘take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.’” (Matt 2:1-13)

Yesterday was the beginning of the Epiphany season, which goes until February 2 this year. When we think of the Epiphany, we think of the three wise men or three kings as they come to worship Jesus, the infant. We often see the three men at the place of Jesus’ birth holding the gifts of Frankincense, Myrrh and Gold.

What art depicts may not actually be what occurred. For instance, their names, origins, appearances, and exact number are unmentioned in Matthew 2, the only biblical reference to them.

The specifics we see now are derived from the inferences or traditions of later Christians. Three men, because of the three gifts, but other traditions say 12 men. Kings, as opposed to astrologers or wise men or Maji, as Matthew reads.

Names came from traditions 300 years later, as did their locations. Matt says “from the east” but doesn’t say where in the East, which is why we always see one of them with dark skin.

Most likely, they actually came months later. They came to Bethlehem to a house. Probably an upgrade in housing after most travelers had signed in for the census and left town.

Many scholars would like to suggest that there were no Maji, but I think the ability for Joseph to flee immediately after their visit to Egypt suggests that they came and brought valuable gifts, which were used to cover the travel and living expenses for the family in exile in Egypt.

While the Bible remains silent about the Wise Men’s actual names, as well as how many there were, we can say they were likely clever, wealthy, and most importantly, brave. They were willing to take the risk in order to go searching for the truth in what they discerned was a monumental event.

One thing is fairly certain: these men were the first Gentiles (non-Jews) to lay eyes on the child and certainly the first to worship him, but not as God but as King. There is no record of Mary, Joseph, Simeon, or Anna worshipping the child as God or king.

Our takeaway is that they risked greatly to pursue an earthly king. How much are we willing to risk pursuing our Heavenly King? No one is taking our physical lives like in Nigeria, where some 30-50 Christians are being martyred daily.

No one is banning our faith like in India and Pakistan. No one is taking our property like in N. Korea or China. No one is standing in the way of us sharing our faith…except us.

While others risk life, prison and property, we risk possible embarrassment. Ask this: what is my faith worth if it is not worth my life? My job? My prosperity? My reputation? What is my epiphany worth?

———————-

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.