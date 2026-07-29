Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Send Me

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

I heard a song during worship at Lick Creek recently that ought to be the cry of our hearts…every time we pray, every day we live, every chance we get.

It comes from Isaiah 6:8: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here I am. Send me!’”

When was the last time you cried out to the Lord to be used by him…regardless of what he was calling you to do?

Or have you ever been so in love with him that you would hold nothing back from him? Do anything he’d ask? Truthfully, this kind of response only comes after we are in his presence and see him for who he is. That’s what brought the cry to Isaiah’s lips, he saw God!

If you’ve never cried out to be used by him, to be his tool, his representative, his servant, then I am so sorry for you because you have missed the relationship he wants with you.

Too many Believers engage with God only in their heads. They refuse to allow themselves to get emotionally involved with him. And I understand that. Once we get emotional, we can get carried away. We can make promises to him that turn out to be costly to fulfill, humbling, and get in the way of our own desires.

This song is called “Send Me” and published by Bethel Music, written by Brandon Lake, Kari Brooke Jobe, Jenn Johnson.

If it’s bandaging the broken

Or washing filthy feet

Here I am, Lord, send me

If it’s loving one another

Even when we don’t agree

Here I am, Lord, send me

If I’m poor or if I’m wealthy

I’ll serve You just the same

Here I am, Lord, send me

On the mountain or the valley

I will choose to praise

Here I am, Lord, send me

Chorus:

If I’m known by how I love

Let my life reflect how much I love You

I love You

And before You even ask

Oh, my answer will be yes ‘cause I love You

I love You

If the truth cuts like an arrow

I will say it anyway

‘Cause here I am, Lord, send me

And if it means that they’ll reject me

Lord, I will still obey

‘Cause here I am, Lord, send me

Chorus:

When I’m standing in Your glory

I’ll be glad I chose to say

“Here I am, Lord, send me”

“Well done, good and faithful”

I live to hear You say

Here I am, Lord, send me (Sing it)

Here I am, Lord, send me, oh

Here I am, Lord, send me (Come on)

Chorus:

Oh, how I love You with everything

With all my dreams, with all my hopes

How I love You

You can have it all, You can have it all

You can have it all

Here I am, Lord, send me…

What some hearts wholly committed to God could do to turn around the world we live in. What needs could be met. What hearts could be reshaped. What minds could be reformed. What souls could be saved.

God is looking for this kind of person. One desperate to do his will. 2 Chron 16:9a reads “For the eyes of the LORD range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him…” God is looking for modern day Isaiahs. Will you answer the call?

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.