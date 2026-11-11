Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – This Table, Set For One

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

The American Legion remembers POWs/MIAs at every official meeting. Pastor Chris Avell attended their 2026 convention in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was honored with an award.

His comments were affected by the Empty Chair ceremony at the Legion’s dinner the night before. After I looked it up, I understood. Allow me to share that ceremony today as we celebrate Veterans Day.

“Those who have served, and those currently serving in the uniformed services of the United States, are ever mindful that the sweetness of enduring peace has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice.

We are compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, there are others who have endured and may still be enduring the agonies of pain, deprivation and imprisonment.

“Before we begin our activities, we pause to recognize our POWs and MIAs. We call your attention to this small table, which occupies a place of dignity and honor. It is set for one, symbolizing the fact that members of our armed forces are missing from our ranks. They are referred to as POWs and MIAs.

“We call them comrades. They are unable to be with their loved ones and families, so we join together to pay humble tribute to them, and to bear witness to their continued absence.

“The table is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner, alone against his or her suppressors. The tablecloth is white, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms.

“The single rose in the vase signifies the blood they may have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of our beloved United States of America. This rose also reminds us of the family and friends of our missing comrades who keep faith while awaiting their return.

“The red ribbon on the vase represents an unyielding determination for a proper accounting of our comrades who are not among us.

“A slice of lemon on the plate reminds us of their bitter fate. The salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait.

“The glass is inverted. They cannot toast with us at this time. The chair is empty. They are NOT here. The candle is reminiscent of the light of hope, which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation.

“The American flag reminds us that many of them may never return — and have paid the supreme sacrifice to insure our freedom.”

The ceremony had a profound and, I expect, lasting impression on Pastor Chris. In his remarks the next day, he said “It really wasn’t until last night (seeing the Empty Table at the National Commander’s Banquet) that I truly understood that I’m allowed to live out my faith because of the sacrifices of men and women like you, the men and women in this room. I’m allowed to freely live out my faith because so many came before me and stood the line that I may stand for my faith.”

Thank you to everyone who has served their country and our prayers extend to those and their families whose seat at the table is empty.

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Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.