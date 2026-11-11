Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – As God’s Children…

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

How are we to live as children of God? Surrounded by hundreds of choices, worldly influences and cultural clashes with negative tones, sometimes it’s a challenge to live godly lives. Right?

The good news is that God has given us direction through His Word, and empowerment through His Spirit within us.

Today, focus on Ephesians 5:1, “Imitate God, therefore, in everything you do, because you are his dear children. Live a life filled with love, following the example of Christ.”

We imitate others all the time. We impersonate our favorite celebrities, we replicate the skills of our admired mentors, and we strive to stay in pace with an ever-changing world.

We are commanded to take our eyes off the created and put them on the Creator. As a child of God, imitate Jesus Christ! How did Jesus live? How did Jesus treat others? What kind of prayer life did Jesus have? How did Jesus respond to stress, hatred or chaotic moments?

Immediately after hearing the news of his cousin’s murder (John the Baptist), Jesus was put in a challenging position.

Thousands of people gathered to see the miracles of Jesus and hear the power of his teaching. In that moment, his love and compassion for the lost outweighed his sorrowful emotions.

We read in Mark 6:41-46, Jesus took the five loaves and two fish, looked up toward heaven, and blessed them. Then, breaking the loaves into pieces, he kept giving the bread to the disciples so they could distribute it to the people.

He also divided the fish for everyone to share. They all ate as much as they wanted, and afterward, the disciples picked up twelve baskets of leftover bread and fish.

A total of 5,000 men and their families were fed. Immediately after this, Jesus insisted that his disciples get back into the boat and head across the lake to Bethsaida, while he sent the people home. After telling everyone good-bye, he went up into the hills by himself to pray.

Exhausted with emotion, Jesus still showed love and compassion. Instead of gaining popularity after an amazing miracle and self-promoting his miraculous power, Jesus insisted.

He forced the disciples to get back into the boat and cross the lake! Praise God for the miracle, but Jesus needed something bigger than large crowds, cheering fans and pats on the back.

Jesus went up into the hills by himself to pray. Jesus needed time alone with God. So do we. As children of God, imitate Jesus, and begin so by prioritizing time alone with God.

If you don’t set aside time alone with God, why not? Shut down the electronics, get alone, imitate our Savior…seek God.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.