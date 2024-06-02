Column: A FRESH PERSPECTIVE – Washing Feet 2024?

By: Mike Kelly

Retired Pastor

“It was just before the Passover Festival. Jesus knew that the hour had come for him to leave this world and go to the Father.

Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.” John 13:1 We find Jesus coming to the final days with his Disciples and celebrating the Feast of the Passover with them in Jerusalem.

It had been a long week starting with the Triumphal Entry then teaching and working miracles in and near the Temple and, most stressful, the constant arguing with the Pharisees.

Adding to all this is his knowledge that Judas was betraying him and the trial, the beatings and the cross were just hours away. I wonder what his thoughts were when he looked around at the men who had followed him for 3 years.

Some were brawlers, some were reflective, some educated, some not so much. All would see the Holy Spirit ascend on them and all would die in the service of his new church. But, at this moment, all were just simple men, flawed, lacking bravery, commitment, and understanding.

And all are still confused about the future. All still holding on to the idea that the Messiah would raise up an army and defeat Rome and restore Israel to its previous glory. All still thinking that they would become great in the new Government of the new Israel.

No matter how bluntly he told them what his future was, they did not grasp it. There was no context in their belief systems for a suffering Messiah who would die on a cross and not sit in Herod’s palace.

So, imagine their consternation when he wrapped a towel around his waist and began to wash their feet and dry them with his towel… clearly a servant’s role. Rabbi, Master, Teacher, Friend…none of his roles led them to see him as a servant. “When he had washed their feet and put on his outer garments and resumed his place, he said to them, “Do you understand what I have done to you? You call me Teacher and Lord, and you are right, for so I am.

If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you. (John 13: 12-15) What does that mean in America in 2024? How do we “wash feet” today?

First, we don’t serve in our power. We serve in His power, the Holy Spirit living in us provides the power to serve. I can humble myself for a short time, but it wears on me if my heart is not His heart, if my power is not his power. Second, we don’t just randomly serve. We listen to His voice tell us where and whom to serve. There are a lot of “good” things we can do with our time, talents, and treasures.

But he has a plan in mind, and we won’t last in ministry until we find that plan. If you’re worn out in what you’re doing now, you are most likely in the wrong place. Being where we belong and where we are equipped should energize us.

While we don’t wash feet, we can disciple, teach, lead, minister to the hurting, forgive the haters, care for the disturbed, visit those in prison, sing in the choir, support missionaries, give words of encouragement, and most of all, share our faith.

And if you don’t know your foot washing space, try a lot of opportunities to minister until you find the ones that energize you. That won’t necessarily mean that they are easy to do but they will bring new life to you. You will know that you have found what God has for you in this time of life.

Approach others with the idea that God has called you to serve them and watch as the opportunities develop right in front of you.

Maybe it will be as simple as opening a door for them or as complex as taking them under your wing as a disciple. Maybe it will be a matter of a few hours of your time, or it may require you to sacrifice something you’re holding onto so they can be free to pick it up.

What God is primarily asking of us is that we take up what he has for us willingly and with energy to see it is done. Are you willing to wash feet in whatever form God has chosen for you?

———————–

Mike Kelly is the founding pastor of Bryan’s Grace Community Church (retired) and Board Chairman of Bryan’s Sanctuary Homeless Shelter and Williams County’s Compassion (free) Medical Clinic.