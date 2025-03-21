Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Trouble? Trust God!

By: Rex Stump

In John 13, Jesus announces He will be betrayed, denied, and that He is leaving. The disciples are troubled by all this. Jesus is also aware of what is to come later that night and the following days…an arrest, false trials, unfair beatings, deadly flogging, and a crucifixion.

So, in John 14:1 Jesus says, “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust also in me.” Jesus addressed trouble!

That’s what a good coach does, they prepare their team. How do we handle the opposition? How do we handle the trouble that will come our way?

The cause of our pain and trouble is real, but the cause to NOT BE TROUBLED is real AND GREATER.

Be real about the pain, but be real about God’s power, God’s presence, and God’s promises. When you face trouble, trust in God. Period. Why? God can be trusted. If you trust God, which you should, then you can trust the word and actions of Jesus too.

It’s like trusting a bomb disposal technician. Their job is to identify the explosive device and defuse it. Imagine sitting next to him as he defuses a bomb, do you trust him?

Well, if you are sitting by him…then YES! But even then, you may still be a little nervous, but you believe he is able to do it. Jesus looks at the disciples, “You all trust God, right? Then trust me too. Trust my words, trust my power, trust my presence. I can defuse the troubles of this world!”

Trust God’s promises. Jesus said, “There is more than enough room in my Father’s home. If this were not so, would I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you?”

With complete confidence, Jesus tells us there is a heaven! How can Jesus say this with complete confidence?

Because that was his home! It’s like me telling you about Wakarusa, Indiana. The Dime store that sells jellybeans, the pizza shop, the Christmas tree underneath the only stoplight in town. How do I know? That’s where I’m from.

He’s been preparing a place for over 2000 years! Can you imagine what it’s going to look like? A makeshift room with a cot, or a blowup mattress?

No! It’s a dwelling place beyond our imagination! And the greatest part of heaven, the place He is preparing for us, is that He is there with us!

The fact that He is preparing a place for us shows us His love for us. If someone is coming to your house, to be a guest or to live at your home, you would prepare a room for them.

You would prepare for their stay to be enjoyable. That’s what you do if you love someone. Preparing a room, a meal…shows love.

Jesus said, “When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.” We don’t know when we will die or when Jesus will return to take us to heaven.

Jesus said in Matthew 24:36, “But of the day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of Heaven, but my Father knows.” When He is ready, He is coming to whisk us away from all these troubles. Until then, trust God.

Be real about the pain and troubles of life, but be real about God’s power, God’s presence, and God’s promises. When you face trouble, trust in God.

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

