VARSITY TRACK & FIELD: Plethora Of Locals Make Podium At State Championships

RELAY FINALS … Jacee Altaffer takes the baton from Bria Friend during the finals of the 4×200 relay. Altaffer, Friend, Aleigha Hillard, and Kharleigh Kitchen posted a time of 1:44.3, a new school record, to finish sixth. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF TRISHA GRAFFICE)

BOYS RESULTS

(Top 8 in each event make podium)

DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

POLE VAULT: 7. Preston Nofziger (Archbold) 14’0”

DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

SHOT PUT: 7. Logan Pontious (Montpelier) 53’10.50”

DISCUS: 12. Eli Fackler (Montpelier) 146’7”; 14. Logan Pontious (Montpelier) 145’3”

4×800 RELAY: 17. Fayette (Ethan Lee, Wyatt Mitchell, Evan Beauregard, Jose Blanco) 8:39

110 HURDLES: 4. Carter Herman (Edgerton) 15.0

300 HURDLES: 8. Carter Herman (Edgerton) 41.3

4X100 RELAY: 5. Edgerton (Dakota Burke, Owen Roth, Joel Walkup, Carter Herman) 43.7

4×200 RELAY: 11. Edgerton (Dakota Burke, Owen Roth, Caden Sinclair, Carter Herman) 1:30

400 METER DASH: 4. Sam Haley (Pettisville) 49.3

200 METER DASH: 5. Sam Haley (Pettisville) 22.7; 11. Owen Roth (Edgerton) 22.6

100 METER DASH: 9. Sam Haley (Pettisville) 11.1; 12. Owen Roth (Edgerton) 11.2

800 METER RUN: 17. Ethan Lee (Fayette) 2:04

1600 METER RUN: 15. Jose Blanco (Fayette) 4:30

GIRLS RESULTS

DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

POLE VAULT: 9. Teagan Rupp (Wauseon) 11’0”

1600 METER RUN: 18. Kate Thormeier (Bryan) 5:44

3200 METER RUN: 13. Nicolette Stickney (Bryan) 11:38

DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

HIGH JUMP: Alivia Mitchey (Evergreen) no height

4X100 RELAY: 11. Montpelier (Kharleigh Kitchen, Bria Friend, Jacee Altaffer, Aleigha Hillard) 50.7

4×200 RELAY: 6. Montpelier (Kharleigh Kitchen, Bria Friend, Jacee Altaffer, Aleigha Hillard) 1:44

800 METER RUN: 13. Grace Remington (Pettisville) 2:20

1600 METER RUN … Jose Blanco (Fayette) gets started in the 1600 meter run finals where he would come home 15th.