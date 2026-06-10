Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Canada Yesterday And Today

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

I have traveled numerous times to Canada to present the creation message.

Last week I presented at four churches and four Christian schools in British Columbia and noted many differences during this trip compared to my last trip.

The automobiles were one difference. Most cars were American, although with a different front end than the American model.

Now I saw mostly Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes and BMWs and other automobiles manufactured by Japanese and German corporations. Some things were the same as the U.S., including the retail stores and fast-food restaurants.

Today, over 97 percent of all clothing and shoes sold in the United States are imported primarily from China, Vietnam and Bangladesh. I observed the same in Canada. Many Canadians live in three-story apartments.

Most were strikingly architecturally attractive but were built very close to each other and the streets. The purpose of my trip was to present the evidence for creation and against Darwinian evolution.

I learned that, in contrast to a few years ago, most Canadian churches today believe in some form of theistic evolution. In British Columbia, this was partly due to the influences of the local college, Trinity Western University.

Their involvement, I was told, split several churches into two. One church supported Creation by God and the other Creation by Evolution, a view called theistic evolution.

Theistic evolution is a contradiction in terms because it attempts to combine two fundamentally opposed concepts: theism (the belief in a purposeful, divinely guided creation) and Darwinism (scientifically defined as unguided, random mechanism driven by natural selection of mutations).

Theistic evolution teaches that God used the evolutionary processes to create life. Although a former evolutionist and old earth creationist converted by science to Young Earth Creationism, to better understand the issue, I interviewed several theistic evolutionists summarized here:

“We accept evolution as the means of creation and that God is behind it. “What specifically did God do?” I asked.

“Only God knows. Maybe God causes a few mutations to speed up the evolution of humans. Another possibility is God saw, after billions of years, the ape line was evolving into God’s goal for humans.

“God noted the Cro-Magnon line was evolving toward what He wanted humans to be like. Or maybe it was the Neanderthal line? No one knows.”

“Do you have any evidence of this idea? “Well, no we don’t. But do you have any evidence for creation?”

“Yes, the only explanation for life, aside from creation, is evolution. And science has documented that molecules to man evolution is impossible.

Scientifically, evolutionists define evolution as a blind, unguided, and random process driven by natural selection and genetic mutations, operating without a specific endpoint or overarching goal.

Humans evolved from some primate common ancestor due to the accumulation of billions of mutations. Evolution claims that the genetic variability provided by mutations is then culled and preserved by ‘natural selection,’ a process called survival of the fittest.”

“The major problem with this idea is that over 99 percent of all mutations are deleterious, lethal or near-neutral. Near-neutral means they only cause slight damage, but the damage adds up, eventually causing genetic catastrophe, i.e., death, and species extinction. A great deal about mutations is known because they are the main cause of cancer and many other diseases.

“A strong correlation exists between the rise of Darwinism and the fall of Christianity. Before Darwinism, 99 percent of all educated Westerners accepted the creation worldview.

After Darwin, acceptance of Darwinism has slowly been rising (especially among academicians), until today, close to 97 percent of all leading scientists are atheists. It has been well-documented that Darwinism is the doorway to atheism.

In fact, Darwin stated that he developed his theory to ‘murder God.’ He knew that people believed in God because of the evidence of their senses, i.e., by observing the designed natural world around us, which could only exist due to a Creator God. So, Darwin created an explanation for the creation of life that did not require a creator.”

I explain why science demolishes evolution. “The fact is, life was designed not to evolve. For example, over a dozen DNA mutation-repair mechanisms exist. Cells possess an armamentarium of DNA repair pathways to counter DNA damage and prevent mutation, and consequently evolution.

This system functions by design to reduce mutations, which are the main means of providing random genetic variety and thus is the engine of evolution. In the end, 99.9 percent of all mutations are repaired.

The design of this complex system is obvious. Evolution is a delusion, and many churches have accepted that delusion.

“I don’t know about that. I just know that evolution is accepted by all of the professors at Trinity Western University (TWU), a Christian institution.”

In fact, some form of evolution is accepted by all TWU professors. They require faculty to sign a statement of faith on human origins, allowing professors to hold a range of beliefs, including Old Earth Creationism, Progressive Creationism, and Theistic Evolution, but not Young Earth Creationism.

The problem is that Old Earth Creationism, Progressive Creationism, and Theistic Evolution are all “evolution light,” often evolution covered by a thin veneer of theism. It is like saying murder is wrong, but homicide, killing, slaying, execution, and assassination are permitted.

And the debate goes on. The eight events I presented were very positively received. I was twice awarded a standing ovation, a special honor to show enthusiastic approval for a live presentation, at one high school and one event sponsored by the British Columbia Creation Organization. All in all, the trip was enormously successful.

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Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning professor and author. He has 9 degrees and has taught at both the graduate and undergraduate level for over 40 years. His over 2,100 publications are in both scholarly and popular journals. Dr. Bergman’s work has been translated into 15 languages. He has spoken over 2,000 times to college, university and church groups in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa. He lives in Montpelier and is available to present in churches and schools. Jerry can be reached at JerryBergman30@yahoo.com Bergman’s website is: https://crev.info/author/jbergman/