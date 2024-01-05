Column: IS IT REALLY SO? – Has Eugenics, Once Dead, Been Reborn? Right To Abort Until Birth Now Part Of The Ohio Constitution

By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

The constitution amendment, which guaranteed women’s right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” passed with a 57% majority.

It was the seventh straight victory in statewide votes for supporters of free-abortion access nationally since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections. Specifically, it says, every woman “has a right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including but not limited to decisions on continuing one’s own pregnancy. The State shall not, directly or indirectly, burden, penalize, prohibit, interfere with, or discriminate against either: An individual’s voluntary exercise of this right or a person or entity that assists an individual exercising this right, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means to advance the individual’s health in accordance with widely accepted and evidence-based standards of care. However, abortion may be prohibited after fetal viability [22 weeks or 5 months]… Except if, in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician, it is necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.”

Although the courts will need to determine the specifics, essentially the Ohio law allows abortion up to the time of birth.

The right to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health has been interpreted to mean, if a woman strongly does not want to have her baby, it can be aborted.

One example of the application of eugenics is the new abortion law in Oregon that allows taxpayer-funded abortion for most any reason up to nine months. In Europe, abortion has been used to largely eliminate Downs syndrome (trisomy 21) babies.

Ultrasound, amniocentesis, and chorionic villus sampling evaluations were used to diagnose genetic disorders before birth for the purpose of aborting what are judged to be imperfect humans. The program is attempting to achieve the ideal human by eugenic ‘de-selection.’

As a result, nearly 2,300 abortions of fetuses, some with mental or physical disabilities were carried out in the U.K. alone in 2010, illustrating that it is all too easy to be seduced down the Nazi route.

The most infamous act of the Nazis was to euthanize persons deemed mentally unfit, or in some way deformed, such as Down syndrome babies.

In 2004, Denmark became one of the first countries in the world offering prenatal Down syndrome screening to every pregnant woman, regardless of age or other risk factors.

Nearly all expecting mothers choose to take the test. Of those having a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis, more than 95 percent choose to abort their baby. They have now almost completely wiped out this population.

This policy comes close to those used in Nazi Germany to reduce the number of inferior persons, which was eventually extended to certain ethnic groups, including Slavic peoples, Jews, and Romani.

A good friend related to me that, of her four children, by far her favorite child was her Downs girl.

Her Downs child has been with her since birth and, now as a widow, has been a joy from the moment she came home from her local German hospital with her.

Childcare workers tell me one of the greatest joys in life is helping children born with certain maladies, such as Downs. I liken it to buying old used $400 desks at Goodwill for $40 and rebuilding them.

Refinishing a desk that now looks new was far more rewarding than buying a new one. Likewise, helping a handicapped child, who has every right to live, is very rewarding. The problem is, who will decide who lives and dies, and who sets the criteria?

Those who believe they are qualified to make such decisions should first watch Holocaust films as they disposed of multi-millions of humans they considered genetic trash.

Their abhorrent crimes were carried out with noble intentions a little over seventy years ago in the most educated nation on Earth. Hitler would be proud with our progress in reducing the physically imperfect population.

Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, was an eugenicist who systematically targeted “inferior people and races.”

She opened her first clinic in a Black neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Blacks are now 13 percent of the USA population and 40 percent of all aborted children (and 40 percent of the inmate population).

Today, close to half of all abortion clinics are located in neighborhoods where over half of the residents are Black.

By the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions were performed in the USA since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

A total of 20 million Blacks have died by abortion since 1973, making abortion the number one cause of killing Blacks.

In one recent year, more Blacks were aborted than were born live in New York State. According to the Ohio Department of Health, in 2022, 48.4% of abortions performed in Ohio were on Black women. Black babies in Ohio are six times more likely to be aborted than White babies.

With low cost widely available abortions, Sanger’s dream of drastically reducing the inferior human population will now be achieved.

Dr. Bergman is a multi-award-winning teacher and author. He has taught in the science and psychology area for over 40 years at the University of Toledo Medical College, Bowling Green State University, and other colleges. His 9 degrees include a Doctorate from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He has over 1,800 publications in both scholarly and popular science journals that have been translated into 13 languages. His publications are in over 2,400 college libraries in 65 countries. Bergman has spoken over 2,000 times at colleges and churches in America, Canada, Europe, the South Sea Islands, and Africa.