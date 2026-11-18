By: Dr. Jerry Bergman

Montpelier, Ohio

Because most fertilizers, pesticides, and weed killers are toxic, homeowners post a sign to keep animals off the lawn after they are applied. These toxins are carried into the soil by surface water and rainwater, poisoning well water and groundwater. Rainwater dissolves toxic fertilizer and weed killer chemicals, and gravity pulls them downward through the soil layers. Chemicals that do not easily bind to soil particles and are slow to break down, often filter all the way down into local aquifers. Furthermore, heavy rain or intense water irrigation on fertilizer or weed killer-treated lawn cannot soak into the ground very rapidly, thus flows over the ground, picking up dissolved fertilizers and weed killers, carrying them into storm drains, creeks, and rivers.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the EPA, the presence of lawn care chemicals is widespread in our water systems. One primary threat from fertilizers is nitrates. Nitrogen fertilizers leach into groundwater, making well water unsafe to drink, especially for infants and the elderly. Fertilizer runoff can also trigger massive toxic algae blooms that deplete oxygen, creating aquatic “dead zones.” Surveys routinely detect common lawn herbicides in both shallow wells and public drinking water. Over 40 percent of public supply wells contain the residue of at least one pesticide, or its breakdown products. The cumulative effect of treating millions of residential lawns with fertilizer and pesticides creates a significant environmental burden on our clean water supply.

Toxic fertilizers, pesticides, and weed killers also kill large numbers of earthworms, damaging soil health and earthworm populations. Earthworms function as “ecosystem engineers,” dramatically improving soil structure, accelerating nutrient cycling, and increasing water infiltration in the soil. The burrowing lifestyle of earthworms is critical for soil health because they pull surface litter, such as dead tree leaves, down into their burrows. They also churn organic matter deeper into the soil profile, where plant roots can easily access it. As earthworms burrow through the ground, their physical movements loosen and mix compacted dirt. Due to earthworms making the soil highly porous, it effectively captures and stores large amounts of rainfall water.

The extensive network of underground earthworm tunnels also creates a ventilation system, bringing vital oxygen down to plant roots and aerobic soil microbes. These earthworm channels increase water infiltration by up to ten times compared to soil without worms. The underground pathways built by earthworms function as drainage pipelines which drastically minimize surface water runoff, protecting agricultural fields from soil erosion and flood damage. Worm tunneling also decreases compaction, enabling plant roots to grow deeper and spread out with less resistance.

Earthworms feed on decaying leaves, dead plants, and soil microorganisms. The environment inside an earthworm’s gut acts as a biochemical catalyst. When worms deposit castings, they actively stimulate beneficial microbial populations. As this material passes through their digestive tract, it is broken down and excreted as highly stable nutrient aggregates called worm castings. Castings are natural fertilizers packed with essential macronutrients. They often contain five times more nitrogen, seven times more phosphorus, and 1,000 times more beneficial bacteria than the surrounding unaltered soil. These beneficial bacteria outcompete common soil-borne pathogens and root-rot organisms via competitive exclusion, providing natural disease suppression.

Besides these important functions, earthworms are a main source of food for many birds, including insectivorous and ground-foraging birds, including robins, blackbirds, and thrushes. Earthworms, alongside insects, make up robins’ main diet. Thrushes and blackbirds depend on surface-dwelling and soil invertebrates for their nutrition. Ducks, chickens, and various garden and grassland birds also actively feed on earthworms when they surface during moist or rainy conditions.

Never use synthetic chemicals on your lawn. Instead use organic fertilizers that contain compost, worm castings, or well-rotted organic matter. Mulching allows grass clippings to decompose to attract and feed earthworms. Leaves on the surface function as natural mulch layers. Shredding with a lawnmower speeds up their decomposition. Mix them into a compost pile with green, nitrogen-rich grass clippings before adding them to the lawn or garden beds. Leaves broken down by bacteria, along with fungi and other microorganisms, make excellent natural fertilizer. Soil bacteria release specialized enzymes that cut the tough leaf structures down into simpler, microscopic compounds. The final stages of decomposition recycle the organic leaf matter into important inorganic nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, that living plants can easily absorb. Beyond adding nutrients, the decomposed organic material improves the soil’s porosity, allowing plant roots to penetrate easier, significantly increasing the soil’s water-holding capacity.

Summary

In short, the expense of raking leaves, piling them up on the curb, and having the city cart them away not only wastes enormous amounts of energy and gasoline but is ecologically irresponsible. This procedure damages the soil, poisons the water, and adversely affects birds that require diets depending on the environment. Replacing traditional grass with low-maintenance alternatives can significantly boost soil health, conserve moisture, and reduce erosion. Unlike grass, which requires frequent mowing and synthetic fertilizers, many creeping perennials naturally suppress weeds, insulate the soil from temperature spikes, and create a welcoming habitat for beneficial pollinators.

Examples include Creeping Thyme (Thymus serpyllum): A highly resilient option that releases a pleasant herbal fragrance. Blue Star Creeper (Laurentia fluviatilis) grows about 4 inches tall and is sturdy enough for regular foot traffic. It produces pale blue flowers and handles full sun but also does well in the afternoon shade. Clover (Trifolium repens) pulls nutrients from the air and enriches the soil naturally. Clover varieties like Miniclover stay low to the ground and handle drought well. Sweet Woodruff (Galium odoratum) does well in the shade and forms a dense, deep-rooted mat. In late spring it produces a beautiful haze of tiny white flowers. Lilyturf (Liriope spicata) produces tufted, glossy ribbons that spread via rhizomes to secure slopes and edge borders seamlessly. Bugleweed (Ajuga reptans) is a fast-growing ground cover that blankets the soil in striking shades of green, purple, or ruby foliage that effectively chokes out weeds.