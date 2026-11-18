By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

How are we to live as children of God? Surrounded by hundreds of choices, worldly influences, and cultural clashes with negative tones, sometimes it’s a challenge to live godly lives. Right?

The good news is that God has given us direction through His Word, and empowerment through His Spirit within us.

Returning to Ephesians 5, let’s read verses 3 and 4: “Let there be no sexual immorality, impurity, or greed among you. Such sins have no place among God’s people. Obscene stories, foolish talk, and coarse jokes—these are not for you. Instead, let there be thankfulness to God.”

After the command to imitate Jesus, we are told there are certain behaviors that should not be reflected in the lives of Christians. Sexual immorality and impurity are the first two things Paul abruptly mentions!

The Greek word used here is “porneia,” sound familiar? Sexual sins including homosexuality, incest, and pornography are included. Do we need to admit that pornography, a billion-dollar industry, is out of hand?

The percentage number of men and women engaged in this gross and addicting sin is growing. This improper behavior spills into the heart, causing us to want more. Which is maybe why Paul mentions greed in the same sentence.

The list of bad behavior continues with sharing obscene stories, foolish talk, and coarse jokes, which is basically inappropriate sexual humor. Years ago, we called this locker room talk, when the guys would say inappropriate things and laugh about it.

Now, some argue it’s not inappropriate, it’s free speech and can be posted in plain sight, said on megaphones, and shared on social media. Commercials and ads have taken off the gloves and are freely attacking the heart of purity.

It has been said that America has forgotten how to blush. You know, when your face gets red because you are embarrassed, ashamed, shy, or modest…that’s called blushing.

God says that it’s gross, inappropriate, and it’s never free…as it will enslave your heart and lead you down a disobedient path.

God says that these things should not be among God’s children. “Such sins have no place among God’s people.” (vs.3). Imagine the Thanksgiving table. Who is sitting there with you?

If sexual immorality wants a seat, tell them, sorry, no room at this table for you. If coarse joking or an obscene story shows up, refuse to allow it to sit at the table. You see, God makes it clear, there is NO ROOM, NO PLACE for these things among us.

Did you see who is welcome at the table? Did you see what should be coming from our mouths? Thanksgiving. Instead of trying to make people laugh about inappropriate things, we are instead to be thankful.

Share the blessings, not the things that should make us blush. As a child of God, it’s clear how we should be living.

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.