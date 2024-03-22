Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – DETOX For Mind, Body And Spirit

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Bryan, Ohio

When we think of detox, we typically think of fasting, or eating foods that help clear toxins. But a detox experience can be much broader and deeper.

What are you ready to let go of – physically, emotionally, psychically, and energetically – that no longer serves you?

Natural detox- We teach people how to support the body’s natural detoxification process, by making nutrition and lifestyle choices that support delivers work of removing toxins from the body.

For example, dark leafy greens are outstanding sources for the liver, while the spices ginger and turmeric both have effective anti-inflammatory properties.

Most vegetables are helpful with detoxification as well, especially citrus– Try adding fresh squeezed lemons or lemon juice to your water or eating a grapefruit a day to remove the toxins away.

Clear your mind – media fasting is a great way to detox the mind. Try avoiding social media TV, Internet, and text messages for a day or even few hours.

Then decide which habits you want to keep and what you’re ready to eliminate. You can also create clarity simply by paying attention to your mind.

Notice habitable thoughts that aren’t supportive to feeling more alive and then let them go. This is a constant practice, a living meditation.

Expanding energy – Toxins can also exist on an energetic level, causing increased anxiety, low self-esteem and even illness.

I suggest making a list of what’s draining you and everything from too many time commitments to toxic relationships. The human soul desires growth, expansion, and enlightenment.

If you make room in your environment, your head and heart, you can consciously make choices to invite new and amazing possibilities into your life.

Cleaning your mind, body, and spirit- reset and refresh ways that fit you best, clearing your mind by slowing down, more patience with yourself and others, eating lots of nourishing food especially plants and herbs, clean fresh air that’s with nature, warm salt baths.

Our Human body, Our home, Our place of peace and rest. We are all blessed with one body; let’s choose to treat it well. Vibrance, Love & Light To All.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960