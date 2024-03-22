FCHC Offers Three Health Care Camps For Students

Fulton County Health Center has three Health Care Camps scheduled over the next several months. The health center started Health Care Camp in June 2015, as a way to share the facility with high school students, especially those curious about a healthcare career.

Since then, FCHC has hosted 41 camps and over 220 students, representing 15 schools or colleges. Many of these former students, who used this camp to widen their perspective and skills, are now health care professionals themselves.

At the camp, students learn about vocational planning for a healthcare career, including concepts such as basic clinical and culture skills, confidentiality, infection control, empathy, insurance 101, practice wheelchair use and get a thorough tour of the hospital. The camp is also the gateway to ongoing job shadowing and volunteerism opportunities at FCHC.

The next scheduled Health Care Camps will be Sunday, April 14, Wed June 26, and Wed July 31, 2023. The camps are held from 1-4:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but the camp is limited to the first 10 students who register.

Interested students should contact Mary Gautz, Volunteer Coordinator at mgautz@fulhealth.org or 419-330-2695 for more information about registering.