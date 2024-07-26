Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Everything Is Energy

Everything is connected. Everything effects everything else. Everything matters our words our thoughts are choices are actions even the smallest ones. Exercise, nutrition, sleep, words, thoughts and social connections.

All our interconnected factors for overall health. Making sure your taking small manageable steps to create sustainable healthy habits are keys in keeping a good healthy balance of energy.

Everything in the universe vibrates at a different frequency— the sun, plants, you, and even the chair or bed you’re sitting on.

The frequency is measured in hertz. A Healthy body frequency is 62 to 72 MHZ. Fresh foods are 20 to 27 or higher if grown organically and eaten freshly picked while dried foods are 15-22 processed foods come in at a whopping 0 HZ.

Scientist have found that certain frequencies can prevent the development of illnesses in our bodies. There’s actually an instrument that can measure the electrical frequency of our cells, which has shown that bodies that are ill have a lower vibrational frequency.

Not only is your body healthier at a higher vibrational frequency but your mental and emotional health increases as well. In addition, as your vibrational frequency rises, your spiritual growth and ability to feel your intuition more clearly is heightened.

The first step in raising your vibration frequency is to remove things from your body and your life that we know lower it.

Things like refined sugars, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, coffee, toxins, chemicals, and preservatives are all known culprits. Extreme stress and negative feelings can have a negative impact on our level of vibration as well.

The good news is that raising your vibration frequency is not that difficult. Here are some ways you can increase your vibrational frequency. Focus on consuming clean, high vibration foods such as fresh fruit and vegetables preferably local organic and in season.

Whole, organic greens. Organic beans, lentils and legumes. Organic nuts and seeds. Springwater from the source. Himalayan salt, Celtic Sea salt, or other mineralized salts. Herbal teas. Green smoothies.

Connect with nature try walking barefoot to reconnect with the energy in the Earth. Get rid of negative energy. Write it down, scream, jump, or punch a pillow find a way to just charge it! Change your thoughts.

Positive thoughts have a high vibrational frequency well negative thoughts have a low vibration. Make a choice to stay positive. Joyful movement stimulates the release of endorphins, which help to increase your vibrational frequency.

Do what makes you feel good. Pick an activity that brings you joy and do it on a regular basis. This can include snuggling with a book, painting, or just simply being with someone special in your life.

Listen to music. Music has an extremely high vibrational frequency and crosses all boundaries. Make sure you’re listening to something you enjoy!!

Spend time with animals. Animals have a high vibrational frequency, so when you reconnect with them your frequency increases as well. Experience aromatherapy. Essential oils start at 52HZ and go as high as 320 HZ, which is the frequency of rose oil.

Clinical research shows that therapeutically grade essential oils have the highest frequency of all and any natural substance known to man, creating an environment in which disease, bacteria, viruses, and fungi cannot live.

FIND THE MAGIC IN EVERYTHING! THE FORCE WILL BE WITH US ALWAYS. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share an encouraging each other to live a happier, healthier more vibrant life.

Also, Holistic Wholesome Living is seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, and etc. I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested as always Be well and stay nourished!

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960.