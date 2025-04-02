Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – God’s Peace: Part 1

By: Rex Stump

What is peace? Despite living in a post-COVID world, in a nation of great technology and wealth, we are experiencing greater anxiety and higher medicated lives than ever before.

Where is the peace? We tend to relate peace to tranquil feelings, an abundant life, or lack of opposition in our lives. But what God offers is a peace that sustains us through difficult circumstances, pain, and conflict.

True peace begins with a reconciled relationship between us and God. “Therefore, since we have been made right in God’s sight by faith, we have peace with God because of what Jesus Christ our Lord has done for us.” Romans 5:1

When you trust God, peace is given and developed in us over time. And yet, we will experience moments in which peace appears to be absent.

Chaos, pain, doubt can attack our minds, our lives, and homes. Some chaos and pain in life are the direct result of sin! Some things in life are allowed by God.

A lion is scary, a den of lions is beyond frightening! But God closed the mouths of the lions and Daniel walked away unscathed. A storm at sea is disruptive and fear-provoking!

But Jesus took a nap, and when his disciples woke him up, he simply stood up and silenced the storm. Despite what comes our way, God can calm situations and circumstances if he chooses.

God not only calms the situation, but God can also calm the person. John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Your heart must not be troubled or fearful.”

In this verse, Jesus describes his peace. “My peace,” the very peace of God. Not a manufactured peace, temporary, inconsistent peace.

It was the real deal! The same peace that faced a naked demonic man, the same peace that slept through a storm, the same peace that calms storms, the same peace that walked through angry mobs.

Of all the things that Jesus could leave behind, what does He say He will give us? Peace! Not a power to heal the blind. Not a power to calm storms, part seas, or walk-through walls. He gives peace. Peace is given to us! Not earned. Not boughten. Given. He won’t trick you or take it back.

God’s peace is unexplainable at times. It surpasses our understanding. At a funeral, you sense peace when you feel like you should be balling. During a test, you sense peace when you feel like you should be sweating a river. That is God’s peace.

Because of this internal dwelling of God’s Spirit, peace having been given to us…DO NOT let your hearts be troubled or fearful. Do not be distressed or lacking in courage.

Focus on Jesus, the author and giver of peace. Take time today to make sure you are at peace with God. Place your trust in Him, ask him to give you, His peace.

———————-

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.