Edgerton Fire Department Awarded Grant To Improve Radio Communications System

Edgerton, OH – July 16, 2024 – The Edgerton Fire Department is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from TC Energy to enhance its radio communication systems.

The grant will be used to acquire Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems (MARCS) radios, which will greatly improve communication capabilities for the department during emergency response operations.

MARCS radios are state-of-the-art communication devices that enable seamless communication between first responders and other agencies involved in emergency situations.

With this grant, the Edgerton Fire Department will be able to upgrade its radio systems, ensuring that its firefighters have access to the latest technology for effective communication.

“We are extremely grateful to TC Energy for their generous grant,” said Chief Scott Blue of the Edgerton Fire Department. “This funding will allow us to enhance our communication capabilities, which is crucial for the safety and effectiveness of our firefighters during emergency incidents.

“The MARCS radios provide better cross-department communication compared to the previously used VHF systems. They enable firefighters to communicate more effectively at fire scenes, improving coordination and response times.”

The award from TC Energy will allow for the purchase of four radios, accessories, and a multi-bay truck mounted charger.

The Edgerton Fire Department, in collaboration with the Village of Edgerton, will be purchasing two radios, accessories, and a multi-bay truck mounted charger.

Additionally, the Edgerton Firefighter’s Association will be purchasing two radios and accessories. This public private partnership demonstrates the commitment of multiple organizations to the safety and well-being of the community of Edgerton.

The project funded by TC Energy, the Village of Edgerton, and the Edgerton Firefighter’s Association will result in a total investment of approximately $23,200.00, putting eight additional radios in service.

The grant from TC Energy is part of the company’s commitment to supporting local communities and enhancing emergency response capabilities.

By investing in the Edgerton Fire Department’s communication systems, TC Energy is helping to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

This project would not be possible without the partnership with TC Energy, the support from the Village of Edgerton, and the generous support of the community supporting the Edgerton Firefighter’s association through fundraising efforts.