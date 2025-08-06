Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY, & SPIRIT – Juicing

By: Cheryl Garza

While it is necessary to eat for fuel, unhealthy foods can wreak havoc on the digestive tract. Sometimes your body needs a break, and juicing raw, fresh juices from fruits and vegetables can help.

Store-bought juice lacks the same nutrients, and health benefits and achieves nowhere near the freshness you can produce from my juice extractor machine. Let’s look at some of the benefits and cautions of juicing.

ANTIOXIDANTS—A healthy diet consists of two to three cups of fruit and two to three cups of vegetables per day. Unfortunately, many common foods create free radicals in our bodies.

These bring inflammation and oxidative stress to our bodies, which leads to damaged tissues and DNA. Left unchecked, they have the potential to cause heart disease, high blood pressure, and rapid aging. Juicing is a great way to meet your daily requirements as it provides loads of antioxidants.

Antioxidants eat up the free radicals that cause damage, helping repair and protect the body from future destruction.

Drinking fresh juices also stimulates blood flow. Since juice primarily consists of water, it assists the colon in removing excess waste for healthy elimination.

REPAIR THE BODY—When we consume fresh juice, we benefit from all of the enzymes the fruit and veggies have. Enzymes are types of proteins found within cells that create chemical reactions to support the body.

They help build and repair muscle, eliminate toxins, and break down undigested foods, making them easier to absorb.

Eating less food and consuming more juice leads to quicker healing responses, since the body doesn’t need to use up enzymes for digestion. Your body’s natural enzymes can then focus on eliminating toxins and repairing tissues.

ENERGY—When juicing, not only do we receive antioxidants, but we also receive all the vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that all fruit and vegetables provide.

DO IT RESPONSIBLY—Juicing has the potential to raise your blood sugar levels. To avoid this, it is recommended to drink juices with fiber such as flax, hemp, chia, or psyllium. A clean plant-based protein powder will help as well.

LACK OF FIBER—While juicing has tons of benefits, it is not a miracle cure. The main thing juicing doesn’t do is give us fiber; it is stripped out during the juicing process. Be cognizant of consuming fiber and protein to balance blood sugar.

Your daily food choices are one of the biggest ways to impact your health, both mentally and physically. If you want to feel good and have the energy to support you and those around you, making daily, healthy food choices would be best.

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be like food. My deepest and greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960