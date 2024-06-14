Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Sing & Shout It All Out

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Releasing unwanted thoughts, emotions, feelings and stuck energy. Decades of research has shown that singing individually and in groups is good for you on many levels.

According to science, there are key benefits of raising your voice in song. Singing appears to be a stress reliever.

Researchers in that study found that the amount of cortisol was lower after singing, an indication that people felt more relaxed after they’d belted out a tune.

They also found singing reduces stress levels whether the participants were singing in a group or by themselves. There’s a small catch though cortisol only goes down if you’re singing in a place that doesn’t make you anxious.

There is some evidence that singing may boost the immune system and help fight off illnesses. When you sing in a group whether it’s a large choir or a smaller group the act of collective singing causes your body to release endorphins.

This hormone can help promote positive feelings, and even change your perspective of pain. Singing, drumming, and dancing in a group triggers the release of hormones that raise your pain tolerance.

The feelings of social connection, rather than the music itself, seems to be behind the boost and pain tolerance. Regular singing may change the way you breathe, even when you’re not singing.

Because singing involves deep breathing and the controlled use of muscles in the respiratory system, it may be beneficial for certain lung and breathing conditions.

Studies have shown that the breathing techniques used were singing may offer benefits for people with the following conditions: COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, cancer and multiple sclerosis.

While singing alone doesn’t treat or cure any of these conditions you may benefit from gaining strength in your respiratory muscles. Singing also increases the amount of oxygen in your blood.

Singers also experience improved mood and greater sense of social connection. When you sing together with others, you’re likely to be of the same kind of bonding that players on a sports team experience.

Children singing and playing a musical instrument engage and develop a stronger sense of community and social and inclusion.

People with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia experience a gradual loss of memory. Studies have shown that people with these conditions were able to recall song lyrics more easily than other words.

People dealing with grief, researchers found that for those who sang in a choir, depression symptoms didn’t get worse over time and their sense of well-being remained stable. Singing may be a good option for people who need additional support during times of stress or grief or sadness.

Since ancient times, philosophers, physicians, artists and therapists have encouraged the use of music for many health benefits. Listening to music in all forms is sound therapy and has been shown to improve your overall mind, body and spirit wellness.

Suggested ideas for incorporating singing into your life: Sing with your kids. You’ll make memories you can all CHERISH. Getting into nature in a quiet spot and just singing and shouting as loud as you would enjoy!!!

Join a local chorus, choir, or song circle or even a band. For free singing lessons, check out the mini coaching sessions on YouTube. You can also search online for many music therapies of all kinds.

One of the best things about singing is that you don’t have to be good at it to reap the rewards. You can sing on your own and as LOUD as you wish in the shower or to your favorite tunes on the radio.

Enjoy your OWN strong vibrant voice full of love and grace. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier and healthier more vibrant life.

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults.