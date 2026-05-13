Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Go To Jesus

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

We know the disciple Peter loved Jesus and believed that He was the Messiah. But when the moment of testing came, his love and belief weren’t enough to help him stand.

He abandoned and denied his Messiah three times. How could Jesus forgive him?

After the Resurrection of Jesus, Peter saw Jesus a couple of times, but he was with the other disciples. The third time Jesus showed up, the disciples were fishing in the Sea of Galilee.

At dawn Jesus was standing on the beach, but the disciples couldn’t see who he was. He called out, “Fellows, have you caught any fish?” “No,” they replied. Then he said, “Throw out your net on the right-hand side of the boat, and you’ll get some!” So they did, and they couldn’t haul in the net because there were so many fish in it. Then the disciple Jesus loved said to Peter, “It’s the Lord!” When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he put on his tunic, jumped into the water, and headed to shore. (John 21)

Peter couldn’t wait for the boat to make it to shore. He grabbed his robe, wrapped it around himself and leaped into the water. Sometimes our love for Jesus will make us do crazy things!

I remember as a kid our family would often go to our uncle’s house to celebrate the Fourth of July, since he had an Olympic-sized pool. We’d barbecue, swim and play games. But this year was different.

My oldest brother, very reserved and studious, came running out of the house with his swimsuit, an unusual and somewhat shocking thing to us brothers.

Then he jumped into the water! Even more shocking! Why? His fiancé was in the pool! People do crazy things for love!

Peter loved Jesus. He jumped into the water and swam 100 yards just to see Jesus! But he messed up; his guilt and his shame could have put him in the back of the boat. Instead, he was eager to be with Jesus.

When Peter reached the shore, what he found stunned him. Jesus had made breakfast.

In this culture, a meal was never just a meal; it was symbolic. In preparing food and inviting him to partake, Jesus was powerfully affirming His acceptance. He was telling Peter in the most tangible way possible that all was forgiven.

When we mess up, why do we run from Jesus? Like Peter, run, or in this case, swim to Jesus! Truth is, Jesus understands; He loves us and forgives us! No matter what you have done, no matter how much you think you have screwed up — run to Him!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.