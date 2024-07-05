Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Spirituality vs. Religion

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

What is the difference between religion and spirituality? You might ask. Simply put, spirituality has no rules, whereas religion is wholly based upon pre-established beliefs and practices, rituals and dogma.

When someone is spiritual, they have a connection with themselves and life and a soul level. And God isn’t an external force like in most religions.

Often times, there is confusion when it comes to spirituality versus religion. There are no rules to spirituality. As opposed to following a specific ideology or set of rules, spirituality simply lets sure you follow your heart.

It encourages you to listen to your intuition as well as do what is right for yourself and others around you. It says you’re free to be the best you can be, with no promise of punishment or reward.

The reward is simply your inner happiness. When the pressure of having to be good so that God likes you it’s taken off your shoulders, you’ll notice how it becomes simply natural.

You won’t think of what needs to be done, but you were rather act involuntarily by the grace of your core being. We all come on this earth with the innate kindness of our hearts. And sometimes we just need to discover how to connect to this purity once again, as it has never left our being.

Spirituality is based only on love and not fear. With spirituality, there is only love. It encourages you to focus all of your energy on the good while acting from this place. As the saying goes love is always in the air, right?

Any choice made out of fear may not be good for your spirit. Whereas decisions made out of love will empower you, make you braver, and feed your soul. It shows you how to push through despite being afraid and how to move on doing what you feel is right despite the consequences that may come.

Religion tells you the truth, spirituality allows you to discover it. As opposed to telling you in black-and-white how the universe was created and why you are here, spirituality lets you discover these questions and answers for yourself.

It empowers you to find your own truth in all things and sets no limits to how deep you can go and understanding all there is to know. The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know anything.

Spirituality shows you how to find beauty in observing the way we cluelessly swim in the vast ocean called life. This is where true spiritual awakening happens. And you won’t miss the signs of it. In our world, there are many religions, and they all preach that their story is the right story.

Spirituality sees the truth in all of them and strives for unity because the truth is the same for all of us despite our differences.

It focuses on the quality of divine message they share and not on the differences in the details of the story they speak. Instead of talking about punishment or the threat of hell, spirituality only talks about karma.

Karma can be easily described as the consequences of our actions in this existence or previous ones. Some may refer to it as good or bad luck, but in reality, it only represents the action and reaction to mechanisms of the universe.

By introducing the concept of karma, spirituality teaches us to take responsibility for our lives and act mainly with intention. The good ones.

Instead of ancient stories about angels and gods, spirituality encourages you to make your own path and create your own stories. This sets you on a journey of enlightenment and self-discovery on which the only limits can be set by yourself.

It encourages you to trust your heart and follow it wherever it may lead you. Living a spiritual life is leading a charitable life. Contentment comes from connection.

The beauty of it comes down to the fact that you don’t have to strive for a perfect destination. You’ll just learn to realize that you’re already there. The destinations people unconsciously try to reach are there a truest, higher self. God, Guadalupe, Higher Loving Source. Power Lies Within us all and never leaves.

Tapping into your Loving Self is the greatest gift you can give yourself and others. Whether through prayer, meditation, energy healing or a full-on spiritual awakening, you can transcend the physical world to better your mind, body and soul.

In doing so, you will give back to the world, as well as the people who dwell here and live a more fulfilled life. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can all share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier more vibrant life.

Also, Holistic Wholesome Living is seeking everyone and anyone who offers products, services, education, consultants, and etc.

I am putting Community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested as always Be Well and Stay nourished!

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960