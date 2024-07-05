Arlan Murray (1941 – 2024)

(One-Time Wauseon Resident)

MORENCI – Arlan Atwell Murray, age 83, of Morenci, passed away at his residence, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee, on Thursday, July 4, 2024. He was born in Chesterfield Township, OH, on March 16, 1941, to the late Forrest L. “Pete” and Mary A. (Stoerman) Murray.

The family, including his older sister, Virginia, lived in various locations near Morenci, where the family earned an income by farming for others.

In 1952, the family purchased one of their current farms. Later, a second farm was added. Arlan attended Chesterfield School, and after graduating from Morenci High School in 1960, he continued to work on the family farm.

As a young adult, he left farming and began working at Eklund Broach in Morenci as a surface grinder. He worked there until he retired.

Arlan married Donna Yape in Deerfield in 1965, at Deerfield Methodist Church. They lived in Wauseon, OH for nearly three years before moving back to Morenci so he could take up farming on the family farms.

Together, they enjoyed farming, gardening, and traveling throughout Northern Michigan and cruising the Caribbean, to Alaska, and around New Zealand.

On one of the Alaskan cruises, they met a couple from Australia who have become precious friends. Arlan was a proud farmer and prided himself on keeping his rows straight as he planted corn and beans and liked to see his corn knee high by the Fourth of July.

Arlan enjoyed watching his son Kurt and his daughter Lisa participate in various activities.

Arlan is survived by Donna, his wife of 59 years; son, Kurt (Mary); and a daughter, Lisa (Tracy) Zuver. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Mattea (Thomas) Hull, Ben Zuver, and Loggan Murray. He enjoyed watching their activities and spending time with them. Arlan was preceded in death by his parents; his sister; and his granddaughter, DC Murray.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 8, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci, at which time funeral services will take place. Pastor Jim Yatzek will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations in Arlan’s memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee.

