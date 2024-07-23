Column: PASTOR’S PONDERING – The Fear Of Failure

By: Steve Wilmot

How many times have you sidestepped something because you were afraid you would fail? You’re in good company, unfortunately.

The fear of failure sounds something like this: I’m afraid to try. I always fail. I don’t have what it takes. That’s a stupid idea. Don’t even try. Give it up.

Several years ago, two other couples invited us to vacation with them in Sedona, Arizona. We hiked. We played games. We talked. We laughed. And we ate (of course!).

One day while on a drive we saw signs advertising a zip line nearby. Beck’s eyes lit up, and she excitedly insisted we had to do it. It was one of the remaining things on her bucket list, so the driver dutifully followed the directions to the zip line compound.

I have a fear of heights. Zip lining, parachuting out of an airplane, parasailing, and climbing a tall ladder strikes fear into me. I don’t do any of them. But this time, I decided I was… until it was time to suit up.

Beck and two guys began to suit up. She looked at me with eyes that silently asked, “Aren’t you coming, too? You said you were.” The terror in my eyes was all the answer she needed.

So, I stood on the observation deck… with the two women. I watched my wife zip line, all the time wishing I hadn’t been so scared.

That’s exactly where some of you are right now. You know there’s something God wants you to do, but you are afraid. You’re afraid to step out in faith. You’re afraid to take a risk. You’re afraid you’ll look like a fool.

What is it for you? Friend, fear does not come from God. “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind (2 Timothy 1.7).

Courage is not the opposite of fear. Faith is. God wants to replace our fear with faith. God knew the fear of failure would be one of the greatest barriers to a life of faith. Maybe that’s why the words “Fear not” and “Do not be afraid” are found 365 times in the Bible — one for every day of the year.

Everyone fears failure. Every single one of us. But failure is inevitable, but it doesn’t have to be fatal. It doesn’t have to be a distinguishing characteristic of your life.

Author J.K. Rowling observed, “It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all, in which case you have failed by default.”

God doesn’t expect you to be perfect and never fail. He knows you will, but when you take a faith risk, even if you’re afraid you’ll fail, you please God. He’s not pleased with you only when you succeed; he’s pleased every time you step out in faith — succeed or fail.

“And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him” (Hebrews 11.6).

You cannot play it safe and please God. When God told Noah to build an ark in the middle of the desert, he didn’t play it safe even though he risked the mockery and unbelief of those living around him. You’ll find Noah’s name in the list of some of the most notable faith-takers in Hebrews 11.

Abraham didn’t play it safe when God asked him to pack up and leave home and everything familiar and comfortable to go to a land “I will show you.”

Who would set out on a journey without knowing where he was going? Only those who trust God and aren’t afraid of failure.

Peter didn’t play it safe when Jesus invited him to walk on water. You might say, “Peter failed when he tried to walk on water.” True, but so did the other eleven guys in the boat who wouldn’t even risk getting out of it. Peter took a huge faith risk and stepped out of the boat.

You can’t play it safe and please God. If you let the fear of failure overtake you, it will cost you more than you can imagine. The greatest cost is regret. You never want to wake up and say, “shoulda, coulda, woulda… if only I wasn’t afraid to try.”

Think about it this way: what’s the worst thing that can happen if you face your fear and take a risk?

You could look foolish. You could be laughed at. You could go bankrupt. You could lose friends.

I submit that as bad as any of those things are, there is something worse that can happen — knowing you didn’t trust God enough to take a step of faith that demands risk. Realizing you missed out on what God had planned for you and you’re left with regret for the rest of your life.

You don’t want to live with regrets. Even more, you don’t want to die with regrets. Don’t let a fear of failure rob you of experiencing every thrill and opportunity God intends for you.

Face your fear. Turn it over to God. And step out in faith. You’ll never regret it.

Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual journey.