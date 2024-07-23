Appeal To The U.S. Court Of Appeals Filed By Dad’s Place Attorneys

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Dad’s Place Attorneys have filed an appeal for “emergency relief” after a Federal Judge denied a request for a preliminary injunction in its court case against the City of Bryan. Attorneys for First Liberty detailed their appeal in a press release.

“Today, First Liberty Institute and the law firms Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and Spengler Nathanson PLL appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit a decision by a federal district court judge denying a preliminary injunction to protect the religious activities of Dad’s Place and Pastor Chris Avell. Dad’s Place also filed an emergency motion for preliminary injunction pending appeal.”

“Like churches throughout history, Dad’s Place wants to be a place of safety for those in desperate need,” said Philip Williamson of Taft.

“We are hopeful that the Sixth Circuit will recognize that Ohio and federal law alike protect vital ministries like Dad’s Place.”

“It’s unfortunate that we must now ask the U.S Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit weigh in and put an end to Mayor Schlade’s and the city’s harassment of Dad’s Place,” said Jeremy Dys, Senior Counsel for First Liberty. “We must appeal as soon as possible for the sake of those needing the shelter Dad’s Place provides.”

The statement continued, “In March 2023, Dad’s Place began operating its ministry 24 hours a day to serve the most vulnerable in its community. For months, Dad’s place did so without incident.

However, in November 2023 as winter began in Northern Ohio, Bryan city officials issued an ultimatum to the church: cease operating 24-hours a day or face crippling penalties.

After Dad’s Place refused to force those within its care out onto the streets, city officials began engaging in a campaign to harass, intimidate, and shut down Dad’s Place.

To date, Mayor Schlade and officials have criminally charged Pastor Avell 19 times, threatened to charge the church’s landlord criminal, used law enforcement officials to needlessly harass and humiliate Dad’s Place and its congregants, and is now threatening to take additional actions—including daily fines of $1,000 per day and a forced eviction—to permanently shut down the church.”

The City of Bryan has previously cited issues involving public safety when it comes to the Dad’s Place Church and its housing of individuals.

These matters of public safety stated from the city have included issues involving police, and interior fire code issues. These matters have previously been reported by The Village Reporter.

This is a developing story, and more information may follow.