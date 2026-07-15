Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Growing A Modern Victory Garden

By: Kayla Wyse

Victory Gardens first emerged during World Wars I and II, when families were encouraged to grow their own food to support the national effort.

While the circumstances are different today, the idea still resonates. Many gardeners are turning to small, productive plots as a way to reduce grocery costs, improve food security, and reconnect with the land.

A modern Victory Garden is less about wartime necessity and more about building resilience, community, and confidence in growing your own food.

Designing a Garden That Works for Today

Unlike the sprawling backyard gardens of the 1940s, today’s Victory Gardens often rely on compact, efficient layouts. Raised beds, container gardens, and small in-ground plots can all produce impressive yields when managed well.

The focus is on crops that mature quickly, offer high nutritional value, and can be planted in succession throughout the season.

Even a single 4-by-8-foot bed can supply greens, herbs, and vegetables for much of the summer with thoughtful planning.

Choosing Crops with Purpose

A successful Victory Garden includes a mix of reliable staples and fast growers. Tomatoes, peppers, and green beans remain classic choices, but modern gardeners also incorporate leafy greens, herbs, and root crops that can be harvested repeatedly.

Lettuce, kale, Swiss chard, radishes, and carrots fit easily into small spaces and can be replanted several times through the summer. Herbs like basil, parsley, and dill add flavor to meals and thrive in containers or narrow borders. These crops offer steady harvests without requiring large amounts of space.

Succession Planting for Continuous Harvests

One of the most effective strategies for a modern Victory Garden is succession planting. Instead of planting everything at once, gardeners replant beds in waves to keep fresh produce coming.

After early crops like spinach or radishes are harvested, the space can be replanted with beans, cucumbers, or heat-tolerant greens.

Later in the season, those same beds can transition again into fall crops such as beets, kale, or Asian greens. This approach maximizes productivity and keeps the garden active from early summer through frost.

A Garden with Meaning Beyond the Harvest

While the original Victory Gardens were born out of necessity, today’s versions offer something equally valuable: a sense of purpose and connection.

Growing even a small portion of your own food can build confidence, reduce stress, and strengthen ties to the community. Sharing extra produce with neighbors or local food pantries continues the spirit of the movement.

A modern Victory Garden is more than a collection of plants—it’s a reminder that small actions can make a meaningful difference.

Each month, The Scarlet Sprout will feature a new gardening topic. If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu. Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.