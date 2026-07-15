Robert “Bob” Bowling (1934 – 2026)

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(Member Of Blakeslee Knights Of Columbus)

Robert “Bob” Bowling, 92, of Edon, Ohio, peacefully left his home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Bob lived a life marked by faith, hard work, generosity, and dedication to those he loved.

Bob was born on June 15, 1934, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Milton Sr. and Georgia (Smith) Bowling.

When he was nine years old, the family moved to a farm in Edon, where he learned the values of hard work and family that would guide him throughout his life. He graduated from Edon High School in 1953.

On February 4, 1956, Bob married the love of his life, Regina “Jeanie” Wortkoetter. High school sweethearts, they shared 70 blessed years of marriage, building a life centered on faith, family, and love.

Bob worked for many years as an owner-operator in the trucking industry. Post retirement, Bob enjoyed driving cars for the Montpelier Auto Auction.

A man of deep faith, Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio. He was also an honorary member of the Blakeslee Knights of Columbus and a member of the Bryan Eagles. Bob was a dedicated blood donor for the American Red Cross for many years, reflecting his commitment to helping others and serving his community.

In his younger years, Bob enjoyed bowling and was especially proud to be a member of the Blakeslee Knights of Columbus team that won the Ohio State Championship in 1964. He and Jeanie also enjoyed traveling the country together in their motor home.

Above all else, Bob was a devoted family man. “Family first” was more than a phrase he often said — it was the way he lived his life. He could often be found at the activities of his children and grandchildren, always eager to support and encourage them.

Known for his quick wit and fun-loving personality, Bob brought laughter and joy to every gathering. He left a lasting impact on all who were blessed to know him and will be cherished by his family for generations to come.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Regina “Jeanie” Bowling of Edon, Ohio; his children, Neil (Tammy) Bowling of Edon, Ohio, Gary (Jackie) Bowling of Defiance, Ohio, Leon (Donna) Bowling of Lewiston, Illinois, Jeff (Dawn) Bowling of Edon, Ohio, and Lori (Jack) Rennie of Westerville, Ohio; his daughter-in-law, Jan Bowling of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jim Waddle of Romoland, California; 21 precious grandchildren and many special great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Sr. and Georgia (Smith) Bowling; his brother, Milton Bowling Jr.; his sister, Ruth Waddle; his son, Steve Bowling; and his great-grandson, Portland Bowling.

Burial will take place at Silent Home Cemetery where he will rest beside his son, Steve. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate caregivers of CHP Home Care & Hospice for the exceptional care, kindness, and support they provided to Bob and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williams County Special Olympics or the Edon Food Pantry. All contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 172, Edon, Ohio 43518.