Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Planting In The Fall? Are You Crazy?

By: Kayla Wyse

When most people think about planting, spring naturally comes to mind. Garden centers are full, flowers are blooming, and gardeners are eager to get outside. However, fall may be one of the best times of year to plant trees, shrubs and perennials.

Warm Soil, Cool Air

One of autumn’s greatest advantages is the combination of warm soil and cooler air temperatures. Even as daytime temperatures begin to moderate, soils retain much of the warmth accumulated throughout the summer.

Roots continue to grow long after the leaves have slowed their activity, allowing newly planted materials to establish before winter arrives. Unlike spring-planted specimens that may quickly face summer heat and drought stress, fall plantings can focus on root development without the added pressure of supporting extensive top growth.

Reduced Stress On New Plants

Summer conditions can be challenging for newly installed landscape plants. High temperatures, drying winds and fluctuating rainfall often place significant stress on immature root systems.

Fall conditions tend to be more forgiving. Cooler temperatures reduce water loss through leaves, and seasonal rainfall often becomes more consistent. As a result, gardeners typically spend less time watering and monitoring newly planted materials.

Plants also begin directing energy toward root development as they prepare for winter dormancy. This natural shift helps newly planted trees and shrubs establish a stronger foundation before spring growth begins.

What Can Be Planted in Fall?

Many deciduous trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials perform exceptionally well when planted in autumn.

Popular options include maple trees, redbuds, hydrangeas, viburnums, coneflowers, black-eyed Susans and hostas. Evergreens can also be planted successfully, although earlier fall planting is generally recommended to provide additional time for root establishment before winter.

Tips for Success

Successful fall planting begins with proper site selection and preparation. When planting, dig a hole two or three times wider than the root ball, avoid planting too deeply, and water thoroughly after planting.

Fall-planted trees and shrubs often enter spring with a significant advantage. While newly purchased spring plants are just beginning to establish roots, fall-planted specimens already have months of root growth behind them and are ready to take advantage of warmer weather.

If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.