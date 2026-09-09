Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – All In

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

I remember hearing a story as a teenager, but I thought it was fiction. But then I recently read the same story, which proved it was true.

It happened in Russia. Two Russian soldiers entered a church with rifles, bringing a halt to the singing. With glaring eyes, they shouted, “What are you doing? Worshiping your imaginary God?” The church members were overcome with fear as they stood in the pews.

The soldiers demanded, “All those who are faithful to God, move to the right side of the church. You will be shot for your faith.

“You who wish to go home and keep your life, stand on the left side. You must decide to live or die. Those who are faithful to this ‘God’ will die. Those who deny Him can live freely.”

Just earlier they were singing praises to God together; now they were divided. Some stood on the left, looking sadly to those on the right.

Some stood on the right, their eyes closed in last-minute prayers. The ones on the left were told to leave. As they left, they took one last look at those who would soon be killed for their faith.

When only those on the right remained, the soldiers put down their weapons. “We, too, are Christians,” they said, “but we wish to worship without hypocrites.”

As I said, I thought it was a story made up to challenge me and my faith as a child. But it’s not just a story; it’s history. It’s caused me to again ask myself, “How committed I am to my faith in God, through Jesus Christ?”

Would I be one who would have stayed in the church, knowing my life would end for my Savior? Have I stood fully committed in my faith? I remember leaving a movie theater in high school when the movie we were watching turned raunchy.

My faith demanded that I not stay but instead make a stand. Yet I also remember times when my friends were doing ungodly things and unkind actions, and I didn’t stand for my faith. Ready or not, every day we must take sides and choose to stand for Jesus or not.

If I am “All In,” fully committed to my faith in God, then my life should look like Jesus, living fully in love and truth. If I am “All In,” then my life will reflect resilience like Paul, Silas and others who faced persecution and alienation for their faith…and never wavered!

Am I “All In”? Are you? If I shared this story with my coworkers, peers, teammates or family members, and told them I’d be the one to stay in the church, would they be shocked? What needs to change today?

“Above all, you must live as citizens of heaven, conducting yourselves in a manner worthy of the Good News about Christ.

“Then, whether I come and see you again or only hear about you, I will know that you are standing together with one spirit and one purpose, fighting together for the faith, which is the Good News.” Philippians 1:27

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.