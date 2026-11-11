Column: THE SCARLET SPROUT – Why Leaves Are A Gardener’s Gold Mine

By: Kayla Wyse

Every autumn, homeowners face the same challenge: what to do with fallen leaves. While bags of leaves often line curbs waiting for collection, gardeners know that these colorful remnants of autumn are actually one of nature’s best resources.

More Than Just Yard Waste

Leaves serve as a natural mulch, helping to suppress weeds, retain soil moisture, and protect roots from temperature fluctuations. In forests, fallen leaves create a continuous cycle of nutrient recycling. Gardeners can take advantage of the same process at home.

Rather than viewing leaves as a seasonal nuisance, consider them a free source of organic matter. As they break down, leaves return valuable nutrients to the soil and help support a healthy ecosystem in the garden.

A Natural Mulch For The Garden

One of the easiest ways to use leaves is by shredding them with a mower. Whole leaves can mat together, particularly species such as maple leaves, creating a barrier that limits air and water movement. Shredded leaves break down more quickly and are easier to spread across garden beds.

Vegetable gardens benefit greatly from leaf applications. A two- to four-inch layer can be added around garlic, strawberries, and other overwintering crops. In empty beds, shredded leaves can remain throughout the winter and be worked into the soil the following spring. As they decompose, leaves contribute organic matter that improves soil structure and water-holding capacity.

Flower beds and landscape plantings can benefit as well. A layer of shredded leaves helps insulate plant roots from dramatic temperature swings while reducing winter erosion and soil compaction.

Building Better Soil

Leaves are also excellent additions to compost piles. Successful composting depends on balancing “green” materials, such as fresh grass clippings and vegetable scraps, with “brown” materials, including dry leaves. The carbon provided by leaves helps compost microbes thrive and contributes to the development of rich compost.

Not every leaf should be used in the landscape, however. Leaves from diseased trees or shrubs should be removed and disposed of carefully to avoid carrying problems into next year’s garden.

A Home For Helpful Wildlife

Beyond their benefits to plants, leaves provide important habitat for wildlife. Many native pollinators and beneficial insects spend part of their life cycle in leaf litter. Butterflies, moths, beetles, and countless other insects rely on fallen leaves for shelter during the winter months.

Leaving some leaves beneath trees and shrubs can support these valuable organisms while reducing the amount of yard work required. Birds also benefit from the insects that overwinter in leaf litter, creating a healthier backyard ecosystem.

Let Nature Do The Work

Rather than viewing fallen leaves as waste, consider them an investment in your garden’s future. The same leaves that create extra chores in autumn can improve soil health, reduce weed pressure, support wildlife, and save money on mulch and soil amendments.

The Scarlet Sprout will feature a new gardening topic. If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu.

Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

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Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.