Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Human Castles

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Behold the Castles of Spain! Picture a stadium of hundreds of people standing on each other’s shoulders to build a human tower that can reach up to 10 tiers tall!

An awe-inspiring cultural practice, a colossal display of physical balance and strength, and a great symbol of unity.

As human bodies compact tightly at the bottom, creating a strong base, a small child will scale the tiers of adults.

Bystanders nervously cheer, as the child climbs over 50 feet vertically to reach the top and come back to the bottom. While all cheer the success of the child and those near the top, we forget the people on the bottom layer getting stepped on. In the end, the tower is successfully built through the unity of the entire group of individuals.

It’s easy to focus on the child or those near the top and completely ignore those on the bottom. Many go through life, with a similar feeling as those on the bottom of the human castle.

It seems no one credits them, as all eyes focus on the top, those on center stage, in the spotlight, you know the starter who gets his name announced.

But the truth is that each of us have value, each of us matters, and each of us has purpose. The Apostle Paul compares Christ’s church to a body and each follower of Christ as members of that body. Even if there is diversity (think variety) in the church, every part is needed and valued just like every part of our physical body is needed to function.

The church is one family, one team, one body. If there was only one member there would be no body, but “As it is, there are many parts, yet one body.” (1 Corinthians 12:20).

God has given each of you a gift from his great variety of spiritual gifts. Use them well to serve one another. Do you have the gift of speaking? Then speak as though God himself were speaking through you. Do you have the gift of helping others? Do it with all the strength and energy that God supplies. Then everything you do will bring glory to God through Jesus Christ. All glory and power to him forever and ever! 1 Peter 4:10-11

If you are a follower of Jesus Christ, God has placed you within the church body, and you have more than a spot to fill on the bottom of the castle!

You have also been gifted and enabled to do the work God has called you to do. There is work for everyone. You have a purpose!

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.