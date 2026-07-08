Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Independence & Dependence

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

We grow up seeking independence in various moments and situations. We seek independence in earning our own income and supporting ourselves without the help of others.

We seek independence in making decisions, choosing our own goals, and in simple things like eating and having fun. And this year we are fortunate to be celebrating 250 years of independence as a Nation.

But I don’t believe we were created to be completely independent. I believe God created us to be in relationships with others, and to be dependent upon Him.

Even Jesus told us in John 15:5, “Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.” Jesus says we need to remain, stay close by, abide, or be present with Him. Dependence upon Him is how we grow, apart from Him (independence) we are nothing.

I would encourage you to seek dependence on God, build your relationship with Him daily. Let me give you a simple picture of this relationship. I was out of town recently and stopped at a coffee shop.

I walked in and saw one girl working, and five people patiently standing in line. I immediately assumed this was going to be a long wait. But as I stood there, this young lady looked at each customer and recalled their order before they could make a request!

Due to their frequent visits, a relationship had formed between the barista and the customer. Not only did she recognize them and know their preferred drink, but she also worked quickly, without a sense of panic.

What I witnessed that day, and what I know to be true about God is that when you abide with Him, consistently spending time with the God of this universe in prayer, and hearing him talk to you through His word, a relationship grows…and that relationship brings joy!

As much as I value independence, I recognize an even greater need—to depend on my Savior and Lord. Through my dependence on Him, I have found true peace and lasting joy.

What does your relationship with God look like? Do you spend time daily, dwelling in His Word, conversing with Him in prayer? Those moments of seeking Him can deepen our faith and draw us closer to His heart.

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Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.