Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Reaction To Opposition

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

Lewis Mumford once said, “A certain amount of opposition is a great help to a man. Kites rise against, not with, the wind.” I’m sure we could find all kinds of quotes about opposition…but none can compare to the truth found in the Bible.

Jesus said, “I have told you all this so that you may have peace in me. Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

Paul said, “…everyone who wants to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution.” 2 Timothy 3:12

Peter said, “Dear friends, don’t be surprised at the fiery trials you are going through, as if something strange were happening to you.” 1 Peter 4:12

In Acts 5, a Pharisee named Gamaliel, told his associates to leave Paul alone saying that if what Paul is teaching is true, “…you will not be able to overthrow them. You may even find yourselves fighting against God!”

The Apostles were eventually released but not before they were verbally threatened and physically beaten. If you were the Apostles, how would you feel at this time? What would your thoughts be?

Would you be ready to give up? We read, “the apostles left the high council rejoicing that God had counted them worthy to suffer disgrace for the name of Jesus.

And every day, in the Temple and from house to house, they continued to teach and preach this message: “Jesus is the Messiah.”

They rejoiced! They believed that suffering for Christ is a privilege, not something to be ashamed of. They continued to share the Good News at the temple and the homes of others! Opposition could not stop them from preaching and teaching the Gospel.

How do we react to opposition? Are we bold in our faith? Do we daily show our allegiance to God? Or do we avoid religious talk, even join in on ungodly actions?

In life there will be opposition. The question is whether we will be faithful witnesses of Jesus Christ, or will we let our spiritual adversary intimidate us to silence?

Paul said, “So never be ashamed to tell others about our Lord. And don’t be ashamed of me, either, even though I’m in prison for him. With the strength God gives you, be ready to suffer with me for the sake of the Good News.” 2 Timothy 1:8

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.