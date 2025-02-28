Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Stay Out Of The Ruts

By: Rex Stump

Hundreds of coaches gather annually for a major football coaches’ clinic. On behalf of FCA, I was there to help to run a booth and provide a free lunch. Our goal was to meet coaches and share the Gospel.

But the day started with us getting out of my car and seeing hundreds of cars with a coupon on each windshield. A free drink at the local strip club!

Culturally, we think it’s natural for “boys to be boys.” In other words, mischievous behavior is excused, because that’s what is expected.

Even if you have faith in God, there are moments when you don’t feel strong enough to stand up in your faith.

There are moments when it’s easier to go with the crowd. That night hundreds of coaches were being tempted and encouraged not to be pure.

Naturally, I’m a non-confrontational person. Shy. But I was so mad, I grabbed the coupon off the car. I looked across the parking lot, and then spent the next 20 minutes, grabbing every coupon off every car in that huge parking lot!

My colleague and I walked to the trash can with handfuls of coupons. It was then I noticed the security guard, who had been watching us. Was I in trouble, a fine, a trip to station? Nope, he gave me a head nod and said nothing.

Psalm 119:9 says, “How can a young man keep his way pure? By keeping Your word.” How can I keep from sinning against God? How can I keep my way pure? How do we live differently than the expectations of those who are not seeking God?

In the same sentence, he answers his own question. By obeying your word. To obey God’s Word, you must know God’s Word.

We must be disciplined in reading, memorizing, and meditating on God’s Word! Verse 11 says, “I have treasured Your word in my heart, so that I may not sin against you!”

The word “way” comes from the Hebrew word “orah,” which translated signifies a track, or a rut, such as is made by the wheel of a cart or chariot.

Years ago, when there were more dirt roads, in the spring when the ground was soft, ruts would form in the road. As the ground hardened, the ruts stayed. While driving, once you got in a rut, it would be hard to turn out of it.

It is said that on the Alaska-Canada Highway in the 1960’s, a sign was posted when crossing into Alaska that read, “Choose your rut carefully, you will be in it for the next 200 miles.”

Knowing this to be true, who you hang out with, what you watch, your daily thoughts and actions, can easily determine the tracks for the rest of your life. Be aware of life’s ruts.

Seek to live differently than the expectations of those who are not seeking God. God wants to spare us from the ruts and bondage of sin. Treasure God’s Word in your heart!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.