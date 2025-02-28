Lowell Miller (1934 – 2025)

(Graduated From Pioneer High School)

Lowell Edward Miller 90 passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at his home in Pioneer, Ohio.

He was active up until the week he was admitted into Hospice and we had a week with him to show him love and cherish the short time we had to say our goodbyes.

Everyone knew him as “Eddie” or as his nickname “Fast Eddie.” He is in Heaven going to help build amazing relationships and look over all of you as he gained his heavenly wings on this day.

<\/div>

He was born on July 8, 1934 in Montpelier, Ohio to Harvey S. Miller and Helen V. Eidenier. Eddie graduated from Pioneer High School as it was known back then in 1952 and went on to serve in the Army Peace Corps.

Upon returning home from serving his country he married Charlene M. Humbarger who proceeded him in death March 1998 at the age of just 57.

Eddie was a member of the Lake View United Brethren Church, Camden MI. He never knew a stranger, he gave everyone a chance in life and truly loved being around people and loved them unconditionally and right where they were in life.

He enjoyed telling stories and silly jokes that made sense to only him most of the time. He brought joy to many and was a true inspiration to so many people in his long life on this earth.

Eddie retired from the Aro Corporation as a machinist for many years in Bryan, OH. He was 62 years young and was a very ambitious, hard working man.

He worked in the factory during the day and he would build homes with just him and his wife Charlene by his side from the ground up and flip homes as well by night.

He took great pride and truly loved his home he built with his own hands in 1969 and spent his time there enjoying yard work with his favorite old John Deer tractor hauling a wagon that he built from scratch behind it everywhere he went.

So many memories with that old little wagon. He also had a talent for repairing cars whether it be auto body repairs or mechanical he could do it all! When time allowed he enjoyed cruising on his Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his wife, Angela K. Light married in December of 2004. Immediate family members some with nicknames as that was a big thing in his family are as follows: his daughter Kathy Siekemeyer known as “Bird”, Fort Wayne, IN. A son Robert “Bobby” Miller known as “Boobs”, Angola, IN. 2 Step-sons; Kevin Light, Camden MI and Nathan Dalton, Melbern, OH. Along with 3 grandchildren; Clint Siekemeyer known as “Clint Meister” Angola, IN; Hannah (Siekemeyer) Albrinck known as “Hannah Banana” Huntersville, NC and Bryson Miller known as “Varmit” Columbus, OH. 2 great grandchildren; Kallen McKinney, Bryan OH and Chandler Siekemeyer, Angola IN. He has one sister left of his siblings; Marilyn Hicks, known as “Toot” Cabot, Arkansas.

“Fast Eddie” was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlene Humbarger Miller, his step-daughter Lindsi Light and siblings as follows; Carol Miller Nixon “Kack Chic Starter”, 2 brothers; Robert Miller “Rib” and Paul Miller “Zeke.”

“Fast Eddie” his bright light will shine down on us as those who knew him knew he was always wearing a smile, he was a fun, loving person and kind to all that crossed his path.

He use to love to go dancing and enjoyed Country music and now he is dancing in celebration being in the presence of our mighty Father God.

Please join us in rejoicing for Eddie on Thursday, March 6, 2025 for Visitation hours 3-5 p.m. and Service to follow immediately after visitation at 5 p.m. where we can share memories and honor Eddie along with a Military Salute and dinner to follow at Lake View United Brethren Church, 4616 E. Territorial Road, Camden, MI.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lake View Building Fund or Williams County DAV for the Disabled Veterans. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.