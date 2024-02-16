Column: Two Minute Drill – Walk By Faith

By: Rex Stump

As you prepare for your next opponent, the coach lays out the game plan. Your coach gets specific with the game plan, giving details and plays that will help you succeed.

You study the scouting report to learn about your opponent’s tendencies. You study your own playbook, and you talk about techniques and methods to use in the moment of competition.

But what good is that if you never get up, and put into action all that you know? You can’t just believe that the game plan will work, you must put the game plan in motion. Faith and action go together!

Faith is trusting the coach that his plan will work, and you demonstrate your faith in the coach by putting the game plan in motion.

In the book of James, chapter 2, we are told faith and works (action) go together! Faith is trusting God that His plan will work, and we show that faith by acting on it.

Dr. Tony Evans said, “we demonstrate our faith in God, who is never wrong, when we do what He says, even when circumstances seem to contradict what He’s said.”

In 2 Corinthians 5, Paul is talking about a day when we will be in God’s presence, but until then we are here in our earthly bodies, living out our faith.

In verse 7, Paul says we walk by faith, not by sight. We live by believing, not by seeing. I can’t see God nor Heaven, but someday I will, until then I walk out my life in faith. I trust God.

Today, many will say, “I’ll believe it when I see it.” God says, believe it and then you will see it. Believing requires getting up and putting it into action, in hope that you will then see it.

In Exodus 14, pinned against the Red Sea, with the Egyptians breathing down their necks, nowhere to go, it looked dark for Moses and the people of God.

It was then, God said to Moses, “Why are you crying out to me, tell the people to get moving!” Trusting God is following Him to places we’ve never been and moving before we see the way forward. Before the Red Sea opened, God told Moses to get up and move forward to the Red Sea!

Do you walk by faith? As I walked downstairs in the dark, I feared stubbing my toes and spilling my coffee. I knew there was a motion sensor at the bottom of the steps that would kick on the light.

But that light wouldn’t come on, until I walked far enough into the room. I had to walk by faith, before I could see. Trusting God, moving forward by faith, allows us to see His power activated!

Faith is trusting God that His plan will work, and you demonstrate your faith in God by putting His game plan in motion. Trust God, trust His plans…walk by faith and put into action what you believe to be true!

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.