Williams County Commissioners Approve Outside Counsel For JFS Case

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing outside legal counsel for the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services during their Thursday, May 14, 2026 meeting.

According to the resolution, the Williams County Prosecutor submitted notice on May 12, 2026, requesting outside counsel under Ohio Revised Code (ORC) sections 305.14 and 309.09 due to a conflict of interest within the Prosecutor’s Office.

Additionally, Commissioners approved the appointment of Henry County Prosecutor Rena Laws to represent JFS in the matter. The resolution noted that Laws agreed to take the case without additional compensation beyond her Henry County salary. Williams County will cover mileage and case-related expenses.

The resolution further stated that compensation for outside counsel would be paid from the county general fund and would not exceed the annual compensation for the county prosecutor.

Among the new business items approved were appropriations for various county departments and a rental contract entered into on behalf of the Williams County Community Development Agency (WCDA). This will rent the Williams County Veteran’s Memorial building for the annual Senior Center Thanksgiving event for no cost.

In addition to personnel-related business, Commissioners approved a waiver of the health insurance waiting period for a newly hired employee within the Auditor’s Office.

The Board also addressed infrastructure-related matters connected to the MVPO Pulaski Township Storm Sewer Project. An invoice was submitted and after reviewing the completion of the project, the Commissioners will approve the bill at a later date.

The meeting adjourned at 10:13 a.m. The next Williams County Commissioner meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.