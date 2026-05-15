Public Hearing Regarding Federal Grants In Bryan Schools

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Bryan City School District held a public hearing on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Mose Isaac Field House regarding the use of federal grants within the district.

Board members in attendance included Deb Opdycke and Ben Camarillo, and Chad Bassett served as a chair for the meeting.

During the hearing, the floor was opened for public comment concerning federal grant usage. According to the meeting record, no individuals requested to speak.

Following the opportunity for public comment, the hearing was officially closed and adjourned without objection at 2:05 p.m.