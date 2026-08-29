Community Leaders Hear Strategic Plan Proposal For Bryan, Williams County

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
STRATEGIC PLANNING MEETING … On Aug. 26, the Bryan Area Foundation hosted a meeting to discuss creating a strategic plan for the future of Bryan and Williams County. Approximately 30 elected officials, business leaders, community advocates and industry representatives gathered to hear American Structurepoint, an Indianapolis engineering and planning firm, propose how working together on a shared plan can address some of northwest Ohio’s immediate needs and help shape its future. The plan will also help the community be more proactive, less reactive and better prepared for economic, cultural and educational opportunities. If you are interested in helping Bryan and Williams County write its story and carry it forward for future generations, contact the Bryan Area Foundation for details on the plan’s next steps. Together, we can build a united community prepared for opportunities ahead.