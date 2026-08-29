Bryan Man Indicted By Defiance County Grand Jury On 20 Counts Of Pandering

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County grand jury on Aug. 26, 2026:

-TREVOR J. CARR, age 40, 133A Palmer Lane, Bryan, was indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a felony of the second degree, and 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a felony of the fourth degree.

Authorities allege that on or about May 30-31, 2026, Carr created, reproduced or published materials showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity, and he also possessed or controlled materials showing minors participating or engaging in sexual activity.

-KRISTY S. MANSFIELD, age 45, 215 Columbia St., Hicksville, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Authorities allege that on Sept. 18, 2025, on Defiance Avenue in Hicksville, Mansfield was found in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-TRAVIS R. ECCARD, age 38, 21428 State Route 613, Melrose, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the third degree. Authorities allege that on Feb. 5, 2026, during a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hicksville, Eccard was found to be in possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it was intended for sale or resale.

-AARON R. POGUE, age 49, 2716 Waynedale Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree. Authorities allege that on July 22, 2025, Pogue and several co-defendants, who were previously indicted, forced entry into a residence on East Second Street in Defiance with purpose to commit a criminal offense, and they inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm to the victims.

-MARK J. YONGE SR., age 67, 909 Holgate Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on Aug. 11, 2026, on Davidson Street in Defiance, Yonge operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also has a prior OVI conviction within the past 10 years.

Authorities further allege that during a traffic stop, Yonge was also found to be in possession of cocaine, and he also tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress or likely to be instituted.

-JOSHUA L. BRYANT, age 39, 848 King St., Defiance, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. Authorities allege that on Aug. 10, 2026, at his residence on King Street in Defiance, Bryant caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he has a prior domestic violence conviction, elevating the level of this offense to a felony.

-JESSICA E. STEVENS, age 35, 1021 Spencerville St., Hicksville, was indicted on one count of domestic violence and one count of strangulation, each a felony of the fourth degree, as well as one count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Authorities allege that on Aug. 15, 2026, at a residence on Fountain Street in Hicksville, Stevens caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and she has a prior domestic violence conviction, elevating the level of this offense to a felony. Authorities further allege that Stevens also caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim by means of strangulation or suffocation, and the incident occurred in the presence of a child.

-CHAD M. POINEAU, age 46, 221 Wyandott Ave., Defiance, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a felony of the fourth degree, and one count of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Authorities allege that on Aug. 16, 2026, at his residence on Wyandott Avenue in Defiance, Poineau caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the victim.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 9 a.m.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. All persons named are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.