Community Shines At Wauseon “Buy Local” Tent Sale

(PHOTOS BY SIENNA GILL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LOOKING FOR A DEAL ... Shoppers sort through unique findings at a variety of vendor tables

FACE PAINTING ... A young girl gets her face painted as she struggles to stay still and contain her excitement.

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon was buzzing with activity on Thursday and Friday as families, friends, and curious shoppers a...