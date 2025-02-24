WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: County EMS Looking For Ways To Recruit More Employees

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EMS UPDATE … EMS Officials discuss the shortage of employees with the Williams County Commissioners.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

During a meeting on Thursday, February 20th, the County EMS provided an update to the Williams County Commissioners.

EMS officials shared information about their EMT program and reported that it is progressing well. This is the first class they have conducted in several years, and they are committed to ensuring that the students pass the final exam.

However, the county is facing a challenge: many individuals who enroll in the EMT class do not remain with the county as EMTs. After obtaining their certification, they often choose to join other departments instead.

After discovering that the cost of the class is $1,500 per person and that individuals must pay for it out of pocket, the commissioners discussed the possibility of implementing a reward system for those who continue working with the county.

One suggestion was that after an individual has been employed by the county for one year, they would be reimbursed the full $1,500 for the class.

Alternatively, a system could be established where individuals receive half of the funds back after six months, and then the remaining half after completing a full year of service.

The EMS officials agreed that this is an initiative they can support and implement. The commissioners requested that a plan for the reward system be developed and presented back to them by March 6th.

During the meeting, Judge Karen Gallagher of the Williams County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Division Court met with the commissioners to discuss a new initiative.

The Juvenile Courts recently received an unsolicited donation and have decided to partner with Camp Palmer to create a program that will allow 30 at-risk youths to attend summer camp.

“We believe this is going to be life changing for them, where they’re going to learn leadership skills, team building, exploring nature, doing things maybe they’ve never had the opportunity to do,” said Gallagher.

She mentioned that she is collaborating with Becky McGuire from OSU Extension and has already secured commitments from several volunteers to assist with the camp or serve as speakers.

The camp is scheduled for August, and the youth will stay overnight during the event. Gallagher also stated that the court will select the youth participants.

Additionally, she informed the commissioners that the court is a strong advocate for accountability, and she believes this initiative will emphasize that value.

Gallagher emphasized that the court is not only about accountability but also about educating the youth to improve the community in the future.

Other Business

-Commissioners accepted the resignation of EMA employee Michael E. Shultz.