Crash In Defiance County Kills Continental Woma

Defiance — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at approximately 12:41 p.m. The crash was located on State Route 15 near milepost 20 in Highland Township, Defiance County.

Judith Knowles, age 74, of Continental, Ohio, was northbound on State Route 15. Knowles was driving a black 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she rear-ended a northbound 2026 Mack dump truck.

The dump truck was driven by Lee Perry, age 37, of Mount Morris, Michigan. Upon impact, both vehicles stayed in the northbound lanes of State Route 15. State Route 15 was closed for approximately two hours.

Knowles, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perry was evaluated by EMS but claimed no injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Fire and Rescue, Ayersville Fire Department, Continental Police Department, the Defiance County Coroner’s Office and J and R Towing.