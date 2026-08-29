LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ohio Deserves Leaders Who Don’t Quit

Dear editor:

The Fulton County Fair is this week, and like every summer, families here will gather for rides, food, 4-H barns and the traditions that have held our community together for generations.

It is easy to forget how close Ohio came to losing it. In 2020, then-Health Director Amy Acton signed the orders that shut our state and its fairs down. Small businesses. Schools. Churches. Weddings. Funerals.

Then, Amy Acton quit Ohio. Read that again. After months of isolation and lost time with loved ones, Amy Acton quit rather than allow Ohioans to gather.

Now she wants to run our state. Ohio deserves leaders who fight for our state, not one who quits when things get tough.

This November, we are proud to stand with Vivek Ramaswamy for governor of Ohio and the entire Republican slate — leaders who show up for communities like ours and trust Ohioans to live their own lives.

Fulton County Republican Party